Indigenous work for the dole scheme slaps thousands with serious failures

Thousands of people in a controversial work for the dole scheme have been threatened with having their Centrelink payments cut off for eight weeks, leading to Opposition claims of some "having to basically forage for existence".

The Community Development Programme (CDP) forces unemployed people in remote areas to work up to three times longer than other jobseekers to receive welfare.

New figures reveal approximately 15,000 participants were slapped with so-called serious failures in just two years to June 30, 2017.

More than 90 per cent were applied to Indigenous people.

"This is about people going without an income and having to basically forage for existence," federal Labor spokesman Pat Dodson said.

"No-one in the mainstream survives without some form of income.

"The cost of living in a lot of these places is so high that if you don't have money, you can't survive, and you're going to depend or bludge off someone else."

There are currently about 33,000 CDP participants, most of whom are Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander.

Serious failures are triggered when someone misses three appointments within six months, forcing Centrelink to conduct an assessment.

Participants have options to re-engage

During the June 2017 quarter — the most recent period for which statistics are available — most assessments resulted in the two-month payment freeze.

But most eight-week penalties are fully waived for CDP participants.

"A job seeker has full control over whether they receive a short-term financial penalty or receive a serious failure eight-week non-payment period," a spokesman for Indigenous Affairs Minister Nigel Scullion said.

"An eight-week non-payment period can be waived at any time if the job seeker chooses to re-engage with their CDP Provider.

"Or where the Department of Human Services assessed that the penalty would cause financial hardship."

For those whose fines were partially waived, the average time off welfare was 2.4 weeks.

Serious failures were applied five or more times to 3,702 individuals.

Mr Scullion has indicated a new remote work for the dole scheme will be introduced by July 2019.

Senator Dodson urged the Government to urgently release details of the changes.