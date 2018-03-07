Liberals release election policies four days after Tasmanians vote, but Upper House to test 'mandate'

Updated 7 March 2018, 21:35 AEDT

The Tasmanian Liberals finally release details of dozens of policies and commitments kept from public scrutiny until after the election because the "sheer volume" made it "impractical to widely promote them all".

The details of what the Liberals have promised remain unclear, due to little or no information being released. (Credit: ABC)

Crime, health, infrastructure, gaming, funding for Catholic education, wildlife, fiscal strategy, energy, sport and climate change are some of the areas covered by the list of "2018 Liberal election policies" — released four days after Tasmanians went to the polling booths.

In a press release today, Liberals campaign spokesperson Michael Ferguson announced the "Tasmanian Liberal party policies, survey responses and localised commitments" were now available, adding "with a list of our commitments now online we look forward to Labor and the Greens doing the same".

Last Friday — a day before Tasmanians voted — it was revealed the Liberals had written to a firearms consultation group, including farmers and sporting shooters, detailing a proposal to alter gun laws.

Premier Will Hodgman denied the Liberals plan would amount to watering down of the gun controls brought in after the 1996 Port Arthur massacre.

The issue turned attention on the Liberals' strategy to withhold their policies from public scrutiny, with only around 80 detailed on the party's website before March 3, the date of the state election.

In a press release today, Mr Ferguson said "the sheer volume of policies released during an election campaign makes it impractical to widely promote all of them during the campaign period".

"It is the usual practice for political parties of all colours to release policies, survey responses and local election policies direct to stakeholders," he said.

Tardy policies escape Treasury assessment

On Friday 2 March, the Department of Treasury and Finance issued a public statement listing commitments by the Liberals, Labor and the Greens which it was unable to provide costings for because it did not have "sufficient information, or has not had sufficient time, to prepare and publicly release" an assessment before polling day.

Of the 402 policies Treasury received from the parties, 202 went uncosted, with over 200 submitted in the final week of campaigning.

Of the 202 uncosted election commitments, 161 were from the Tasmanian Liberals, 27 were from Labor and 14 were from the Greens.

Liberal election policy commitments which remain free of Department of Finance scrutiny include:

Greater Hobart Traffic Solution (Liberal party estimate $60 million)

Upgrades to "Historic Christ Church" (no details available)

Improving Home Ownership (estimated cost $8 million) and Improving Tasmania's Rental Market (estimated cost $127 million)

Keeping Ashley Youth Detention Centre Open (estimated cost $7.28 million)

Moving DPIPWE (Department of Primary Industries, Parks Water and Environment) to Northern Tasmania (estimated cost $2.4 million)

New Prison Infrastructure (estimated cost $340 million)

Also provided was a list of "Liberal party responses to stakeholder questionnaires", without any of the said responses - although the party said "some responses were published in full by stakeholders".

Political analyst Kevin Bonham said it was difficult to know what the Liberals had committed to "when we haven't actually seen all of these questionnaire responses, seen the actual content of them".

"It will be interesting to know what is in some of these things, because it is the idea that the government is going to be bound by comments it has made to particular groups."

Mr Bonham said the assertion by Premier Will Hodgman that the Liberals could claim a mandate for policies the party had not put before the public prior to the election would be tested by Tasmania's 15 member Legislative Council, of which only one is a Liberal .

"The concept of a mandate is something that gets thrown about very loosely almost all the time," Mr Bonham said.

"I'm not sure that I'd be encouraging people to extend the concept of a mandate in a situation where you don't have the numbers."