Malka Leifer: Former Melbourne principal accused of child abuse maybe freed from detention in Israel

Updated 7 March 2018, 21:10 AEDT

There were angry scenes outside a Jerusalem court as an Israeli judge ruled former Melbourne principal Malka Leifer could be freed from police custody to home detention.

Malka Leifer is wanted in Australia on 74 charges of child sex abuse. (Credit: ABC)

There were angry scenes outside a Jerusalem court after an Israeli judge ruled former Melbourne principal Malka Leifer could be freed from police custody to home detention.

Ms Leifer is wanted by Victorian police on 74 charges of child sexual abuse, including rape.

The former principal has been in custody since February 12, 2018, after Israeli police re-arrested the 54-year-old, accusing her of faking mental illness for the past three years in order to avoid extradition to Australia following an undercover police investigation.

Ms Leifer's lawyer, Yehuda Fried, brought senior Rabbi Yitzchak Dovid Grossman to the court who argued it was a "humiliation" for Ms Leifer to remain in custody and bad for her mental health.

The Israeli prosecutor is appealing to the Supreme Court to keep her in custody.

Ms Leifer will stay in detention until the appeal is heard.

Dassi Erlich, one of the women accusing Ms Leifer of abuse, along with her two sisters Elly and Nicole, expressed their outrage at the court's decision on social media.

More to come.