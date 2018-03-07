Sergei Skripal's poisoning the latest attack on an enemy of Vladimir Putin

Updated 7 March 2018, 8:00 AEDT

The poisoning of an ex-Russian spy at a British shopping centre has drawn immediate parallels with other Kremlin opponents who've had a mysterious demise during Russian President Vladimir Putin's rule.

The mysterious case of a former Russian spy, who collapsed at a shopping centre in the British county of Wiltshire on Sunday after being poisoned by an unknown substance, has invited comparison to other enemies of the Kremlin who have met with foul play since Vladimir Putin came to power.

Sergei Skripal was a former colonel in Russia's foreign military intelligence agency until his 2006 conviction for high treason by Moscow's military court.

The court found that Mr Skripal had revealed the identities of Russian secret agencies working in Europe to MI6, the British foreign intelligence agency, in return for $US100,000.

He was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

As luck would have it, four years later Mr Skripal found himself being played as a bargaining chip in a "spy swap" on the tarmac at Vienna airport, one of four Russian prisoners who switched planes with 10 Russian "sleeper agents" deported from the United States.

As the beneficiary of his intelligence, Britain had an obvious interest in securing the safety of Mr Skripal, and granted him refuge.

He kept a low profile until he was discovered unconscious in Wiltshire yesterday.

The FSB defector

Sergei Skripal has not exactly become a household name in his adopted homeland of England, but the news of his apparent poisoning invokes a sense of deja vu for the British because how closely his story resembles that of the targeted assassination of Alexander Litvinenko.

Litvinenko had been an officer in Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the successor to the KGB, before he too was arrested after exposing a plot to assassinate a Russian tycoon.

After a nine-month incarceration, Litvinenko was acquitted and released.

The outspoken Kremlin critic later moved to the United Kingdom, where he is alleged to have been investigating Russian mafia activities in Spain.

He fell ill in November 2006 after drinking a tea laced with the rare radioactive substance polonium-210 and died three weeks later.

Litvinenko's widow told an inquest into his death that he was paid 2000 pounds a month by a British intelligence service, which the BBC later identified as MI6, to act as an informant.

In 2016, the inquest concluded that Litvinenko had been murdered by FSB agents with the probable approval of the Russian President.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any involvement in Litvinenko's murder.

The investigative journalist

Unlike Litvinenko and Mr Skripal, Anna Politkovskaya was neither a former spy nor an informant to Western agencies.

She was a Russian journalist, the daughter of two UN diplomats, who made an international reputation for reporting on abuse by Russian troops during the Second Chechen War.

As a writer, Politkovskaya never attempted to hide her contempt for Mr Putin whom she accused of using the same thuggish tactics he learned as a KGB agent when he became President to silence critics.

She doggedly continued publishing journalism even after she was detained in Chechnya in 2001, where she was beaten by Russian military troops, and then poisoned on a flight in 2004.

But in 2006, Politkovskaya was fatally shot in the lift of her Moscow apartment building, in what was widely perceived to be a contract killing.

Following a number of trials and acquittals, five men were eventually convicted in 2014 for carrying out the killing.

But the identity of who ultimately ordered the assassination remains unknown.

The opposition leader

Boris Nemtsov was a leading opposition figure in Russia and one of Mr Putin's most vocal critics.

He was appointed by Boris Yeltsin as a provincial governor for Nizhny Novgorod when he was only 32 years old, and quickly embarked on a "laboratory of reforms" for the region.

Nemtsov pursued early post-Soviet privatisation reforms and rose in prominence throughout the 90s, until Yeltsin finally promoted him to the role of deputy prime minister in 1997.

But his upward trajectory wasn't to last: the economic crisis the following year cost him his job.

Not long after Mr Putin became President in 1999, Nemtsov assumed the role of a strident opposition figure, but his electoral fortunes plummeted over the next few years, and he left politics for business.

Re-emerging into Russian political life in 2011, Nemtsov denounced Mr Putin for fomenting bloodshed in the Ukraine civil war and the corrupt business dealings behind the Sochi Olympic Games.

Just before midnight on 27 February, 2015, Mr Nemtsov was crossing a bridge near the Kremlin, when he was shot fatally four times in the back by multiple assailants, in what was the most prominent political assassination since Mr Putin came to power.

His murder was publicly condemned by Mr Putin, who announced he would assume "personal control" of the investigation into Nemtsov's death.

Last year five Chechen men were finally convicted of his murder, but his family and allies argue that the police investigation has failed to identify who ordered his killing.