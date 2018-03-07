South Africa v Australia: David Warner cleared to play second Test after accepting charge for stairway stoush

Updated 7 March 2018, 21:20 AEDT

Australian vice-captain David Warner has been cleared to take on South Africa in the second Test after accepting three demerit points and a heavy fine for his role in a stairway scuffle in Durban.

Warner forfeited 75 per cent of his match fee — approximately $13,500 — after being slapped with a charge of bringing "the game into disrepute" for clashing with South Africa's Quentin de Kock outside the dressing rooms after a tense final session on Day 4 of the first Test at Kingsmead.

The Australian batsman was handed a Level 2 charge by the International Cricket Council, which is worth three to four demerit points and up to 100 per cent of a player's match fee, with four points resulting in an automatic one-Test suspension.

By accepting a penalty of three demerit points, Warner will be free to play in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

Proteas wicketkeeper de Kock was handed a Level 1 charge, worth one to two demerit points and up to 50 per cent of the match payment, for his role in the confrontation where he was accused of making derogatory comments about Warner's wife.

Australia won the opening Test of the four-match series by 118 runs.