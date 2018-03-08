Backstory: Forget fairies and princesses, why Fierce Girls are the focus of new ABC podcast

Updated 8 March 2018, 17:30 AEDT

As part of its strategy to create more shared listening experiences for parents and their children, ABC Audio Studios has launched an innovative podcast series about strong, inspiring women and girls.

ABC journalist and children's author Samantha Turnbull explains why ABC Audio Studios is producing the Fierce Girls podcast series and what was involved in telling the stories of great Australian women and girls for a young audience.

When I gave birth to a daughter seven years ago, I visited Australia's biggest bookseller where the books were divided into girls' and boys' sections.

In the girls' section there were 50 for sale - 45 were about princesses and five were about fairies.

I set myself the task of providing an alternative that featured strong girl characters who broke stereotypes — and I ended up writing a bestselling series of five novels called The Anti-Princess Club, aimed at children aged 7-10.

Fast-forward to 2018, and I'm still part of the ever-growing girl power movement.

I'm incredibly proud to be the writer of ABC Audio Studios' new podcast series, Fierce Girls.

Fierce Girls tells the real life and inspirational stories of brave, adventurous and trailblazing Australian girls and women.

People like Nancy Wake the spy, Louise Sauvage the wheelchair athlete and pioneer scientist Ruby Payne-Scott.

I quickly learned that Fierce Girls was part of a bigger mission by ABC Audio Studios to create shared listening experiences for parents and their children.

Screen time can be a real battle ground in families, but audio offers such a great way to stimulate imagination and conversation.

When I joined ABC Audio Studios, the 'fierce girls' I'd write about had already been carefully chosen by the production team.

It was a diverse shortlist from athletes to aviators, scientists to spies.

There were some from history, others who were contemporary and even a couple I'd never heard of.

But they all had one thing in common — they had overcome adversity to achieve their greatness.

They proved you could do anything, no matter who you were or where you'd come from, as long as you were fierce.

I was determined to make each story an entertaining narrative — different to so many of the encyclopaedic and staid non-fiction works already prolific in the kid literature world.

And the stories had to work in an audio format — to be read aloud and listened to, which required a different approach to writing for the page.

It was also important to write in a kid-friendly style, without dumbing anything down or shying away from the hard stuff.

Edith Cowan's dad was a murderer, Nancy Wake fought against Nazis — there was no escaping the facts.

I wrote about 20,000 words in a tight turnaround time — but the subjects were so compelling, the process was an absolute joy.

Meanwhile the team at ABC Audio Studios was thinking about how to reach audiences across multiple platforms.

The style and subject matter would not only attract a new, younger audience to the ABC, but also their parents, carers, and even teachers — educational resources linked to Fierce Girls will be available on ABC Education.

They commissioned ABC Made, the organisation's in-house creative agency, to produce five animations to run alongside the audio, appealing to the digital-savvy kids of today and allowing the ABC to reach as many people as possible.

Recording of the first episodes began while I was still in the thick of writing.

The narrators all brought their own personal touch to the stories.

People like athlete and humanitarian Turia Pitt, TV journalist Lisa Wilkinson, surfing champion Stephanie Gilmore and more — all so different, yet strong and fierce in their own right.

It's a great feeling hearing your words read aloud by some of your heroes. I do believe I shed a tear or two.

Watching the completed animations was another milestone.

They add another layer to the already rich and powerful stories featured in the podcast.

But the best feeling of all was giving my seven-year-old daughter a sneak peek at the first episode.

It sounded spectacular once the audio engineer had weaved her magic with sound effects and music.

And my daughter loved it.

She'd tell me if she didn't.

Because, though she be but little, she is fierce.

Discover more stories about inspiring Australia women with the new ABC podcast Fierce Girls, on the ABC Listen app or wherever you find your favourite podcasts.