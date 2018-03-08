Blood pressure reading at your fingertip with smartphone prototype device

Updated 8 March 2018, 8:15 AEDT

US researchers develop a prototype device that can take real-time blood pressure readings using a smartphone case with embedded sensors.

The device can be attached to the back of a smartphone and paired with an app to take real-time blood pressure readings. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Measuring your blood pressure could one day be as simple as pressing your fingertip against the back of your smartphone and watching the results show up in a corresponding app.

A team of US researchers has developed a prototype device that can take real-time blood pressure readings using a smartphone case with embedded sensors, they report in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

The researchers hope this type of easy-to-use device could improve rates of blood pressure measurement in the future.

"The idea is to try to make blood measurement so convenient that people will have the ability to readily make the measurement … and that way we might be able to reduce the incidence of strokes and heart attacks," said the study's co-author Ramakrishna Mukkamala, of Michigan State University.

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a major risk factor for stroke and heart disease, and is treatable with lifestyle changes and medication.

But a significant proportion of people with high blood pressure aren't aware of their condition, or struggle to keep it under control.

"Forty-five per cent of people in developed nations have hypertension and don't know it, and 55 per cent of people in developing nations have hypertension and don't know it," Professor Mukkamala said.

Measuring blood pressure

In Australia, one in seven adults have high blood pressure and many more have low blood pressure.

Going to the doctor is the first step to getting an accurate blood pressure measurement. But the nerves that many people feel when visiting the GP can adversely affect their reading — what's known as the "white coat effect", said James Sharman of the University of Tasmania.

"To confirm someone's underlying blood pressure, the recommendation is to take a series of readings outside of the clinical environment — so away from the doctor," Professor Sharman said.

Do-it-yourself blood pressure checks are already in widespread use, but variation in monitoring devices and protocol can lead to inaccurate assessment of blood pressure.

In Australia, the gold-standard of home blood pressure monitoring is what's known as 24-hour ambulatory monitoring.

"What that involves is wearing a cuff attached to a device that is fitted by a health professional," Professor Sharman said.

"It takes measurements of your blood pressure usually every 20 minutes during the day, and every 30 minutes overnight. After 24 hours, you get an average of all those readings," he said.

Despite being the gold standard, ambulatory monitoring is expensive, requires infrastructure, and is not readily available or accessible to everyone.

Smartphone prototype

Professor Mukkamala said the new device, a portable smartphone case embedded with sensors and paired with a corresponding app, uses the same principle that underlies most arm-cuff devices.

He said while there are many smartphone apps purporting to measure blood pressure, none of them were supported by an evidenced-based blood pressure measurement tool.

"We have an actual principle, it's called the oscillometric principle [based on the oscillation of blood in the artery] and we have data to substantiate it."

The idea is that when the user presses their finger down on the sensor, it provides measurable pressure on an artery in the finger, in the same way a blood pressure cuff squeezes an artery in the arm.

The connected app provides visual feedback to the user about the amount of pressure they should apply over time, and then calculates the measurements to give an overall blood pressure reading.

"Cuff devices measure blood pressure from the artery at the arm, and we're making measurements from the fingertip, because there's an arterial system in the fingertip," Professor Mukkamala said.

Researchers tested the device on 30 people and found about 90 per cent of participants were able to position their finger correctly and get consistent readings after only one or two attempts.

To determine the accuracy of its readings, researchers measured the device against a standard automatic cuff-based device, as well as finger cuff device that uses a different type of detection method.

"We found that the device is comparable in accuracy to these cuff-based methods," Professor Mukkamala said.

More work needed before market

Professor Sharman said the concept was a good first step, but the device had not been tested rigorously enough to determine whether it was sufficiently accurate for human use.

"When you're testing the accuracy of any medical device, you've got to test it against the best standard that you possibly can," he said.

"The devices that they have been tested against in this study, neither of them hold up against the reference standard that you would normally use … that's why this can only be regarded as a preliminary finding."

While more research is needed, Professor Sharman said the proof of concept was promising.

"The device is convenient, it's widely accessible, and potentially could lead to better blood pressure control."

Professor Mukkamala said the research team were now hoping to develop the technology further, so that it could meet formal regulatory standards.

"The technology is doable, accurate, based on a valid principle, and we showed that it can work," he said.

"It's estimated that 3 billion people will have a smartphone in 2020, and maybe 10 years later all those phones will have a blood pressure sensor on them."