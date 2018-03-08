Fined $252 trying to donate goods to Vinnies, but council says it's littering

Updated 8 March 2018, 17:20 AEDT

Ruth Condon says she was only trying to do the right thing when she left bags of clothes outside one of Brisbane's Vinnies stores.

One of the signs outside the Vinnies store at Sumner Park. (Credit: ABC)

Ruth Condon says she was only trying to do the right thing when she left bags of goods outside one of Brisbane's St Vincent de Paul stores.

It was just before Christmas last year when Ms Condon said she dropped a couple of bags of clean, ironed clothes, along with some frypans, on the concrete slab where the charity's bin used to be in Sumner Park.

Fast forward a couple of months, and she's been slapped with a $252 fine, after cameras caught her in an apparent good deed gone wrong.

"Leaving items outside of the store is considered littering," the fine, issued by Brisbane City Council (BCC), read.

"I acknowledge that you were donating to charity out of goodwill and kindness. However, I'm sure you can appreciate that each person who decides to leave items unsecured contributes to the broader impact on the environment and public amenity."

Ms Condon said it's a disappointment, but both Vinnies and the BCC say it's littering in the eyes of the law.

"I didn't dump rubbish, I dumped nice, clean clothes," Ms Condon told ABC News.

"To me litter is like dropping a coke can, not placing items neatly on a concrete slab."

Ms Condon said she dropped by on a Sunday morning, 20 minutes before the store was due to open.

She said the clothes she left were "washed, ironed, and put in tight plastic bags".

"It was just perfect what I dropped off … it wasn't soiled, it wasn't stained or ripped. They were perfect."

Ms Condon admitted there were signs up warning against the "dumping of rubbish", but said what she left was far from it.

"The signs say do not rubbish, well I don't consider that I rubbished," she said.

Ms Condon said there were other items left on the concrete slab when she arrived to donate her goods.

She said she was planning to write back to BCC to contest the fine.

"Obviously I don't want to pay the full fine, but if I do I'll still argue I didn't litter and I didn't leave prohibited items," she said.

She said would be willing to donate the $252 to Vinnies if council waive the fine.

'If it's not in a donation bin, it's illegal dumping'

St Vincent de Paul Society Queensland Western Diocese Executive Officer Roberta Jays said there was no excuse for leaving items outside designated donation bins.

"Dumping is dumping because it is left outside on pavements or grassed areas, not inside secured premises, the consequence of that is they can be rained on or stolen meaning people in need miss out," Ms Jays said.

"Dumped items cost Vinnies Queensland substantially every year, not only in the time and effort of our valued volunteers in cleaning up, but it can cost up to $80 per hour for Vinnies to run trucks to the tip with a paid driver.

"Brisbane City Council has signage at that location warning that the area is under surveillance and that dumping of items can be prosecuted.

"We always encourage people to donate in our shops during opening hours, most of which are open Saturdays and some even on Sundays.

"What we love to get is donations that are clean, unbroken and still have some quality to them, anything that is soiled or damaged in anyway is of no use and only costs Vinnies to throw away."

Brisbane Lifestyle and Community Services chairman Matthew Bourke said illegal dumping costs council $800,000 a year.

"If it's not put in a donation bin, it's illegal dumping and isn't tolerated by Council," Cr Bourke said.

"At the request of charity stores, council will periodically install CCTV and signage to monitor illegal dumping and remind people of the consequences.

"Rubbish on the street encourages vermin and makes our city unsightly. Items left outside in the weather are mostly unusable and charities incur costs to dispose of the items.

"Every dollar that council spends clearing illegal dumping is a dollar that can't be invested back into the community as a grant or service. Both council and charities bear the costs of removing illegal dumping at sites right across the city."

Cr Bourke said council provided a range of options for people to dispose of unwanted goods — including kerbside collection, free waste vouchers and free recycling disposal at resource recovery centres.

Ms Condon said despite the fine, she would continue to donate to Vinnies, but will not leave any items outside in the future.

"I've done it all my life. We grow out of stuff but it's still in good quality," she said.