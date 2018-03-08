'History is written by women like us': The little moments that shape a woman's life

Updated 8 March 2018, 6:30 AEDT

The work-life balance, the fight for equality, juggling family, topless waitressing. For International Women's Day, five women tell us a story about being a woman.

'Is your husband working down there?'

Work travel with a baby in tow brings awkward questions for Rebecca Bodman, of Business Chicks.

I was standing in the check-in line at the airport — a suitcase in one hand, a stroller and baby bag in the other and my six-month-old son, Max, strapped to my front.

I really did have my hands full. Like the seasoned networker he is, Max smiled at the elderly couple in front of us and a series of questions — as it always does — followed.

"Off to visit the grandparents?" the man asked me.

"Nope, a work trip to Melbourne," I replied.

"Is your husband working down there?" the woman chimed in.

"No. It's for my work. My husband's actually meeting me there tonight to look after the baby while I run an event," I answered with a smile.

"Ohh …" they both react, as if I've told them I'm visiting from out of space. Cue raised eyebrows and end of conversation.

When you have a new bub and people see you without them, the first question you get is "Who's minding him?".

If it's my mum or mother-in-law, then that's lovely.

But if I reply that he's with my husband or my dad, people laugh. And then comes the conversation about how brave I am leaving him with them.

Or that my husband/dad must be amazing! I often have to catch myself and not feed into this type of dialogue.

Yep they do rock, but a man caring for their own child or grandchild shouldn't cause people to stare open-mouthed in astonishment.

I think something we can all do is to keep engaging in those conversations that force people to think about things differently. To realise things aren't like they used to be. That they can't be anymore.

'It wasn't a lark, working topless'

Playwright Michele Lee on the intensity of a female friendship that pushed boundaries.

I met you at TAFE, "mature-age" 20-something students in night-time writing classes. You were the type of female friend I am drawn towards — louder than me, more openly neurotic, more openly romantic. We shared an appetite for chasing men. We slept with men as a way of claiming space.

But we pined for boyfriends. You liked Victorian literature, where men courted women.

You had a confession. Around the corner from TAFE was a "gentleman's restaurant". You were working there for "self-improvement". If you could turn up night after night, serving men topless in a sheer cheongsam, you would love your body more.

Because we're women, there is always a different version of ourselves that we're striving for.

For a bit of a lark, I agreed to work a shift with you. I bought a pair of lacy undies. You and I descended the stairs together into a white linen sort of establishment. But half-full and with dusk still apparent at the windows, it felt lacklustre, like a cheap movie set.

Two young businessmen at one table, perhaps newbies themselves, did not follow etiquette and avert their greedy eyes. They were not the proper gentleman this restaurant claimed to serve exclusively.

I casually perched on a seat and tried to engage in idle chatter with a group of white-haired men who were doing a big cycle tour the next day. They had grand-daughters my age.

It wasn't a lark, not really, working topless. You quit soon after. So I never did it again.

When I got back to Melbourne from a short stint overseas, you wanted to catch up. Your relationship of nearly two years was over. Unbeknownst to me, he had banned you from seeing me. It had to do with "disrespect". Me inviting someone you had shagged once to a show I was doing. I hate it when men use the word "disrespect" as if they have the upper hand on integrity.

So, our friendship resumed. We planned takeovers of bars. You were expert at spotting your target, honing in. Proving that we are all contradictory, you didn't wait to be courted, sipping the one drink all night, making sideways, longing glances.

But women like us sleep with strangers to get over our exes and all it does is make us miss them more.

You started seeing him again. He was once again lovely and charming. And financially stable. He wanted children. That's all you ever really wanted too, and by the time you were 30.

I was turning 30. I texted many people, inviting them to my party.

This is the final text I sent you:

I haven't heard from you about my party. I know you're back with XXX. Has he told you not to see me? That pisses me off.

I accused you of the most heinous treachery — you chose a man over a friend. Perhaps it feels so ugly because I might do exactly the same if I were asked to choose.

You weren't on Facebook, as far as I knew. So I was unable to delete you to prove a point. You never replied to the text, and so you were exiled.

'History is written by women like us'

Sally McManus, the secretary of the Australian Council of Trade Unions, on how an inevitable "no" can be changed to a "yes"

On February 1, 2012, I was in my office surrounded by women huddled around my desk while I repeatedly refreshed a website. It felt like nobody was breathing. I felt sick.

We were waiting to find out if the women around me — and hundreds of thousands like them around the country — would get a pay rise to put them on par with men in comparable industries.

I was leading the union for disability and community workers in the non-government sector, 85 per cent of whom are women. These women were working for very low pay, supporting some of the most vulnerable people in our society — people with disabilities, homeless people, the poor and oppressed.

One of our staff burst in holding a printed copy of the decision.

"We won!" she said. The room erupted.

I told her to go back and read it again. I wanted to be sure. I'd waited six years for this moment — I could stand to wait for the time it took to double-check the ruling.

Our journey began six years earlier, in a lawyer's office. I was listening to a man tell me we had no chance of winning a case for equal pay.

"I'm sorry," he said. "That's just the way things are."

His beard was grey and his eyes were tired. He wanted to help me, but it was his professional opinion that we didn't have a winnable case.

He was wrong and he no longer got any of our union's business. We went and got lawyers who believed in us.

Throughout history, women have been repeatedly told, "That's just the way things are". We've been told we can't vote, earn an equal wage, have certain jobs or play AFL. And the more we hear this, the more determined and persistent we become to prove it isn't true.

As we left the lawyer's office, I didn't know we were going to win. I certainly didn't know how long it was going to take.

But I did know that it wasn't fair that women were told that their pay was going to stay low. That after centuries of being expected to do the work of supporting and caring for those who desperately need it, women were going to be told, "That's just the way things are".

We lobbied politicians and bosses. We walked out of our workplaces and held national protests. We ran court cases. And at the end of a six-year marathon, we won.

The reality of the victory did eventually kick in, later, after a press conference when the members of my union showered me with streamers and hugs.

All the people who had told us "no", who had said that fair pay and quality care couldn't exist together, were wrong.

From the suffragettes to the AFLW to #metoo, history is written by women like us, whose determination and persistence in the face of what seems like an inevitable "no" changes it to a "yes".

'I was raised to believe I could do anything. I felt like a failure'

When Carly Findlay asked to work part-time, she discovered her 'flexible workplace' wasn't quite so flexible after all.

In 2005, six months into a job with a government agency, I asked my manager if I could go part-time for health reasons. Work was impacting on my severe, life-long medical condition, ichthyosis.

I was nervous — this was the first time in my career that I would acknowledge that ichthyosis did impact on my work. I was raised to believe I could do anything. I felt lonely and like a failure.

My request to go part time was refused. I asked, if I had a baby could I go part time? Yes, I could, I was told.

Lots of mothers in the organisation worked part time. But I couldn't see anyone like me — perhaps because I wasn't seeing many other disabled and chronically ill people in the workplace at all.

I had chosen a "flexible" public service workplace and was under the impression that it would accommodate people with medical conditions.

Fresh out of uni, I wasn't about to get pregnant so I could drop back to three days a week.

At 23, I looked like I'd just come out of high-school. I was called "kiddo" by someone I worked with until my late 20s. I wondered whether this was why my request wasn't taken seriously.

The right to request flexible work because of a disability didn't exist in 2005. The union weren't helpful, and all an OH&S assessor advised was changing my desk height and layout.

When I returned to the job after a hospital stay, a colleague asked who I expected to do my work when I was away. I was devastated. I felt like such a burden.

I had the idea to give a speech to my colleagues, showing them my ointments and tablets to prove how serious ichthyosis is. I took in red snake lollies to win them over, and to represent scaly red skin. I had 20 minutes in the tearoom for this talk, and I sensed my colleagues just wanted to get back to work. It was the first time I talked about ichthyosis publicly in the workplace.

I felt I had to prove I was worthy of a place in mainstream employment. And so I pushed myself to work even when I was sick.

It took nine years and several jobs — with far more supportive arrangements — before I was finally able to take the leap to part time.

I didn't do it for health reasons, but to develop my writing career. But the health benefits were remarkable. My sick leave and soreness is at its lowest ever.

I'm doing meaningful work meeting interesting people, earning a decent income, mostly setting my own schedule and sometimes working with my idols.

Part-time work has changed my life.

'He told me he sometimes wished I was a man'

When Mahboba Rawi started a charity to help Afghan women, her uncle was too nervous to admit he worked under a woman.

"Mahboba, I want to tell you something."

My Uncle Haji was a shadow of his former self. Frail and tired, Haji had battled cancer for six years.

"You are a very strong woman. I'm so proud you are my niece."

His words were simple but my eyes welled up with tears.

I'd waited 20 years for my beloved uncle to accept who I was — an Afghan woman in a leadership role.

Twenty years earlier, I'd enlisted Uncle Haji, a fellow Afghan refugee who was like a father to me, to help me start a charity, Mahboba's Promise, helping women and children. I was in Australia, so I sent my uncle, a former freedom fighter, to start the orphanage in Afghanistan.

I was dismayed to discover, some months later, that my uncle had been telling people in Afghanistan that I was an employee in his charity because he felt uncomfortable admitting that he was working under a woman.

It broke his heart that he could not utter my name in public and he told me he sometimes wished I was a man, so that my work could be recognised publicly.

The memory was still painful as I sat with my uncle on his deathbed.

"I'm sorry I didn't tell you this in the past 20 years," he said.

"Be the way you are and never give up."

Uncle Haji passed away two weeks after telling me that he was proud of what I could achieve as an Afghan woman.

I am lucky to have had an uncle like Haji, who dedicated his life to helping those most in need.

I've spent 20 years of my life supporting women and I promise to stand by them and that's why my organisation is called Mahboba's Promise.

