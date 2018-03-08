Julie Bishop says she has 'no expectation' Australia will be spared Trump tariffs

Updated 8 March 2018, 8:15 AEDT

The Federal Government has been pressing key figures in the Trump administration to exempt Australia from the tariffs, but Ms Bishop says while some companies might be exempted, it is clear no countries will be.

Ms Bishop has urged the US to "not go down this path". (Credit: AAP)

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop says she has "no expectation" that Australia will be spared the Trump administration's steel and aluminium tariffs.

"While we continue to advocate that the US not go down this path, I have no expectation that the administration will change the decision," she said.

However, this morning the White House said Canada and Mexico, and possibly other countries, may be exempted from the tariffs.

"We expect that the President will sign something by the end of the week," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a regular media briefing.

"There are potential carve-outs for Mexico and Canada based on national security, and possibly other countries as well based on that process."

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Trade Minister Steve Ciobo had been lobbying to have Australia spared from Donald Trump's plan to impose a 25 per cent tariff on steel, and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminium imports.

Australia exports about $500 million in steel and aluminium to the US each year.

Australia's major steel exporter BlueScope might get favourable treatment because it has a substantial presence in the United States and sends steel from Port Kembla to its manufacturing plant in California.

