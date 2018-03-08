Jupiter: Juno uncovers deep jet streams, dense liquid core — and cyclone mystery

Updated 8 March 2018, 6:35 AEDT

The Juno spacecraft has given astronomers a tantalising glimpse at the gas giant's deepest secrets — and thrown up a mystery or two.

The Juno spacecraft is giving scientists a never-before-seen view of our solar system's largest planet. (Credit: ABC licensed)

It's a planetary puzzle of massive proportions: what lies beneath Jupiter's turbulent shroud of blustery bands and mega cyclones?

Now, thanks to the Juno spacecraft, planetary scientists have been given a tantalising glimpse at the gas giant's deepest secrets.

Below whirling jet streams, 3,000 kilometres deep, lies a dense, rotating core of liquid hydrogen and helium.

Under such crushing pressures, atoms are torn apart, and the fluid core acts like a solid mass.

But the new data also toss up a mystery of their own: what's causing the strangely symmetrical, stable cyclones at Jupiter's poles?

Four papers, published in Nature today, analysed the latest swag of data collected by the Juno spacecraft, which has been keeping Jupiter company since July 2016.

Juno has already sniffed the chemical composition of Jupiter's tempestuous clouds, but planetary scientists didn't how if the zones and belts that zoom around the planet were superficial structures or if their roots ran deep.

Nor did they know much about the very deepest parts of Jupiter, said Scott Bolton, principal investigator of the Juno mission and astrophysicist at the Southwest Research Institute in Texas.

"We thought there might be a small compact core in the middle [made] of heavy elements, or there'd be no core at all.

"But when we looked at our early data, we realised that neither of those cases were true."

Tiny gravity tugs, huge insights

To throw light on Jupiter's core, Sapienza University of Rome aerospace engineer Luciano Iess and colleagues measured the gas giant's gravitational field using Doppler shifting radio frequencies.

Radio waves pinged from an antenna on Earth to Juno were transmitted back while the probe whizzed past Jupiter during two of its fly-bys from pole to pole.

Tiny tugs on the spacecraft, exerted by changes in the gas giant's gravity, stretched and compressed the radio transmissions.

By analysing the minuscule differences in transmitted and received waves, the team recreated a partial map of Jupiter's gravity field.

Jupiter's gravity field, they found, isn't symmetrical — a signature, they wrote, of "interior flows". In other words, the jet streams that race across the planet aren't superficial structures.

So Yohai Kaspi, from Israel's Weizmann Institute of Science, and colleagues used Juno's gravity field data to calculate the depth of the jet streams.

They found the jet streams extended about 3,000 kilometres below the cloud tops, or around a 20th of the planet's radius. All up, these windy parts of Jupiter accounted for about 1 per cent of the planet's total mass.

The core of the matter

A team led by Tristan Guillot, a planetary scientist with the Côte d'Azur Observatory in France, also used gravity field data to model the gas giant's core.

Jupiter's deep interior is likely a mix of hydrogen and helium, under such high pressure that they're liquid, but rotating like a solid mass.

This is because, the researchers suspected, such conditions force hydrogen atoms to split into a proton and electron.

A bunch of free-moving electrons and protons produces massive drag forces that keep the liquid rotating nearly like a rigid body.

And even though, "the idea of a compact core kind of went out the window, there still could be one inside of this more diffuse core", Dr Bolton said.

"As we get more [Juno] data, we'll learn about that."

So why the hype about Jupiter's core?

Simply put, knowing a planet's innermost composition helps planetary scientists piece together how our solar system formed around 4.5 billion years ago, said Lucyna Chudczer, a planetary astrophysicist at the University of New South Wales.

"For example, if the core is rich in heavy elements, the planet should have been formed rather close to the centre of the solar nebula" — the swirling disc of gas and dust around the young Sun.

"But if the core is made out of lighter materials, it was probably formed somewhere towards the edges of the solar system."

Comparing where the planet was created and where it is today lets planetary scientists trace its migration over the past few billion years.

"If we know the interior structure of a planet, we can reconstruct its story," Dr Chudczer said.

Peculiar polar patterns

The latest swag of Juno data wasn't solely focused on Jupiter's innards.

When Juno first whizzed by the poles, it sent back images of clustered cyclones.

Italy's National Institute of Astrophysics physicist Alberto Adriani and colleagues took a deeper look at these spinning storms.

Infrared images showed eight cyclones surrounding a single cyclone at the north pole, while the south pole cyclone was encircled by five.

How they came to those configurations and why they're so stable had Dr Bolton stumped.

"It's remarkable how such symmetry can be produced by nature. It's astonishing to see these images," he said.

"We know that on the Earth, cyclones migrate off the equator and move towards the poles. Here we're seeing an extreme version of that — nothing like that is happening on Earth.

"No-one expected or anticipated that. It was such a surprise."

Dr Chudczer said Jupiter's cyclones can rage for years — even centuries, in the case of the Great Red Spot — "because there's no friction from the planet surface underneath, but we don't have a good handle of how they dissipate".

It's only just begun

Juno's only a third of the way through its mission, which is expected to end in July 2021.

While it's already giving scientists a never-before-seen look at our solar system's largest planet, there's plenty more to discover, Dr Bolton said.

"We need more orbits to draw any conclusions about the magnetic field. And that's going to play a big role in what's going on in the interior."

"We're also going over the Great Red Spot more, to get information about its gravity field.

"Jupiter's already throwing us very big curves, and we're only in the early part of the mission."