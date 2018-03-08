Penguins find camera on ice during Antarctic expedition, 'take selfie'

Updated 8 March 2018, 17:30 AEDT

Some curious Emperor penguins are candidly captured in Antarctica getting up close and personal with an expeditioner's camera.

The bird's-eye-view vision was shot at the Auster Rookery near Australia's Mawson research station, about 5,475 kilometres from Hobart.

Australian Antarctic expeditioner Eddie Gault left the camera on the ice when visiting the rookery — and it was not long before the naturally inquisitive birds began to seize the opportunity for a selfie.

One of the birds waddles up the camera, knocks it over and has a gander down the barrel with its companion joining moments after.

Emperor penguins are native to Antarctica and are the largest of the species.

They are the only creatures to breed during the harsh Antarctic winter, where the temperature can drop as low as 50 degrees Celsius below zero.