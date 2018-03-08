The female genital mutilation survivor helping close the gap in Australian medical expertise

Updated 8 March 2018, 10:55 AEDT

Khadija Gbla was a child when a strange woman cut her genitals with a rusty knife.

Khadija Gbla says more than 200 million women are victims of female genital mutilation. (Credit: ABC)

As a survivor of female genital mutilation (FGM), Khadija Gbla was diagnosed as infertile. It took 10 pregnancy tests and a blood test before she believed she was carrying a child.

"You know when you want something so bad you're almost scared of it coming true?" she says.

Khadijba thought of her child as a miracle baby, but at the age of 26, her pregnancy was classified as 'high risk'.

The FGM she experienced as a child in Gambia — an unsterile home job performed with a rusty knife on the floor of a hut — has left her with scarring complications, chronic pain and stress.

"I hadn't predicted the 'high risk pregnancy' part," she says.

"I knew it would be complicated but I think having the words said, it conjures up a lot of images. So that created this anxiety, constantly, of something going wrong."

Her passage through the Australian health system was also full of anxiety, along with misunderstandings and conflicting medical advice.

"The lack of training medical professionals have [in FGM] means they're endangering women like myself," Khadija says.

More than 200,000 women in Australia are estimated to have experienced FGM or be at high risk, but training and awareness surrounding the issue is not currently included in Australian medical curricula.

The only way medical professionals can gain FGM-specific skills in Australia is if they seek out extra-curricular training.

Khadija says a growing, yet unknown, number of children and young women are at risk of endangerment because of it. She is now determined to change the system, so other FGM survivors don't have the same experiences she did.

A medical system failing survivors

The side effects of FGM often mean survivors can't fall pregnant, due to related complications with infection, scar tissue, fibroids or cysts.

Khadija's main concern was the significant scar tissue around her vulva. During her first ante-natal appointment, Khadija was not asked about, or checked for, FGM.

Luckily, she knew to raise the subject with her midwife.

"If I had not disclosed that I've had FGM, I would have gone through my antenatal appointments and gone to have my baby, started pushing, and the baby would have got stuck with nobody knowing why," she explains.

The midwife was shocked when Khadija informed her that she had FGM. The midwife assured her at the next appointment a doctor would do a more involved inspection to determine whether Khadija could safely go through with a vaginal birth.

But the follow-up doctor refused to do an inspection, saying they would figure it out when Khadija was in labour. It was only after changing clinics twice that Khadija found a doctor with previous FGM patient experience.

He performed the inspection and agreed a caesarean was best practise.

"Finally somebody was listening to me and taking me seriously. It's amazing how people take your voice away," she says.

Khadija says not everyone with FGM would know to raise the issue: some woman aren't even aware they have experienced FGM, while others don't realise the full extent of the side effects.

The picture that triggered a traumatic memory

Until her teenage years, Khadija was among the women left in the dark.

She migrated to Australia when she was 13, and began volunteering for Women's Health Statewide, a service that helps women with their health and wellbeing needs. One day, she opened a pamphlet about FGM and saw a picture.

"Something about that picture made sense to me. It hit me, that picture was exactly how my private parts looked," she recalls.

"I had experienced female genital mutilation, but it had been so traumatic that I had actually blocked it out or hidden it somewhere in my memory."

When she was nine, her mum had taken her to a stranger's hut in rural Gambia. Khadia's clitoris and labia majora were cut off.

"I thought 'my mum has brought me here to get slaughtered'," she says.

"It probably was minutes, but to me it felt like hours of lying there screaming to my mum to get off me while this lady was butchering away at my flesh."

When Khadija unlocked the repressed memory years later, she realised there must be other women in Australia like her, with buried memories, normalisation of the scars, or only a partial understanding of what had happened to them.

AMA says change is on the way

The Australian Medical Association notes that FGM survivors are likely to need significant, specialised medical care, particularly during pregnancy, birth and the immediate postnatal period.

Khadija and the AMA agree the best way to repair the gap in treatment expertise is to make FGM training — both medical and cultural — mandatory across Australian medical curricula.

AMA federal president Dr Michel Gannon says change is slow, but on the way.

"The reality is that there are a great number of women who have migrated to Australia from the Horn of Africa and other parts of the world where it's practised," he says.

"It's a much more common issue in our major cities that accept the majority of migrant intakes.

"Doctors, nurses, midwives need the skills to be able to deal with it."

Khadija's solutions

Until curricula are updated, Khadija is filling the gap herself.

Khadija, who was named Young South Australian of Year in 2011, has established a non-government organisation, No FGM Australia. It provides cultural competency training for medical professionals, medical students, and social workers.

Classes involve role playing doctor-patient scenarios, and learning to use appropriate language so as not to risk alienating or casting judgement on survivors.

"We train them in how to have those conversations. Untrained professionals can do a lot of damage," Khadija says.

"We need to make changes to ensure that we give proper care to women like me.

"Me telling the nurse [that I had FGM], that was huge. I wish she had training in how to ask that question and how to have that conversation."

Dr Gannon points out that the procedure "has no place in modern Australian society".

"It is illegal and anyone who is known to procure one of these procedures for their daughter should face the full force of the law," he says.

Khadija, who is now the mother of a healthy three-year-old called Samuel, agrees.

"It ends with me. It ends with our generation. If I have a daughter or daughters, this is not going to continue," she says.