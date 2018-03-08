The Uncorker of Ocean Bottles and Titanic hoaxes: Here's the bizarre history of messages in bottles

Updated 8 March 2018, 12:15 AEDT

The history of messages in bottles is longer than you might think, with the earliest record dating back to 310 BCE.

It was first used for scientific reasons, which is a long way from the nostalgic and romantic notions we have of messages in bottles today.

Here are some interesting tidbits from the weird history of MIBs.

Greek philosopher's science experiment

The earliest recorded letter dates back to about 310 BCE and a Greek philosopher named Theophrastus.

It's believed he put the bottles into the sea as part of an experiment to test if the Mediterranean Sea was formed by the inflow of water from the Atlantic Ocean.

"I think most people would think about messages in bottles as being this poignant, nostalgic sought of thing or a message to a loved one or even a fun thing to see how far it would go, but actually it was used for scientific purposes," Australian National Maritime Museum director Stephen Gapps says.

Despite throwing numerous bottles into the sea, there was no record of Theophrastus receiving a response.

Columbus sent news of the New World

After Christopher Columbus discovered the New World in the 1490s, he got caught in a storm while returning from America.

Fearing that he would not be able to tell anyone about his discovery, he wrote up a short report on a piece of parchment and sent it out in a large wooden barrel.

He reportedly requested that the note be forwarded to King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella, but the communication was never found.

The Uncorker of Ocean Bottles

It's widely reported that Queen Elizabeth I created the official position of Uncorker of Ocean Bottles in the 1580s.

She apparently believed some bottles might contain secret communications from spies and made it a crime for anyone else to open the bottles.

Those who defied the order were put to death.

But it's most likely a myth, with researchers unable to find a mention of the tale before it was written by author Victor Hugo in one of his novels.

'Messages from the grave' run in newspapers

There was a bit of a craze in the late 19th century for finding messages in bottles.

It led to columns in US and British newspapers devoted to Messages from the Sea, which would detail what messages had been found that week.

"It was like a message from the grave a lot of the time," Dr Gapps said.

"In fact it was so common that a lot of them were hoaxes … they ended up having to carefully examine and verify a lot of the messages because a lot of people were doing it as a joke."

Hoaxes and real messages from the Titanic

After the Titanic sank, there were many reports of messages in bottles being found with notes from survivors.

A bottle was found in a fjord on the west coast of Iceland on October 1912 containing the message: "I am one of them that were wrecked on the Titanic — Harry Wilson."

However, there was no record of a Harry Wilson on the Titanic passenger or crew lists, suggesting it was most likely a fake.

Then there's the message in a bottle from the Titanic, penned by Jeremiah Burke, 19.

His note, which read "From Titanic, goodbye all, Burke of Glanmire, Cork," had been with the Burke family for nearly a century after it washed ashore in Dunkettle in 1913, only a few miles from his family home.

The letter is real, and is now part of the Titanic exhibition in the Cobh Heritage Centre.

The many reports of The Flying Dutchman

In 1929, a German marine science expedition launched a message in a bottle — nicknamed The Flying Dutchman — with instructions for finders that could be read without breaking the bottle.

Those who found the bottle were asked to report where the bottle was found and to then put the bottle back in the sea.

There were many reports of it being found over the years, until it finally washed up on Australia's west coast in 1935.

In Washed Up: The Curious Journeys of Flotsam and Jetsam, Skye Moody writes that calculations based on finders' reports indicate it had travelled more than 25,000 kilometres in about six-and-a-half years.