West Gate Freeway traffic grinds to halt as truck jackknifes near Burnley tunnel

Updated 8 March 2018, 9:00 AEDT

There are major delays and traffic headaches for Melbourne motorists after a truck jacknifed on one of the city's busiest arterial roads.

The truck blocked all four lanes heading towards the Burnley Tunnel. (Credit: ABC licensed)

The truck blocked all inbound lanes near the Burnley Tunnel heading towards the Monash Freeway when it got into strife during peak hour.

Two lanes have since reopened but traffic has backed up onto the Bolte Bridge.

Major delays remain and VicRoads is urging drivers to exit at Geelong Road or Williamstown Road to avoid getting caught in the closure.

Motorists on CityLink heading towards the Bolte Bridge can exit at Flemington Road.

The incident comes as Victoria prepares for six weeks of disruption across its road, rail and tram networks after the State Government announced another construction blitz.