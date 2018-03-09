Eurovision 2018: Jessica Mauboy releases long-awaited song We Got Love

Updated 9 March 2018, 14:30 AEDT

Jessica Mauboy reveals the song she will perform at this year's Eurovision contest, whipping fans of the pop star and the flamboyant competition into a frenzy.

Mauboy has experience at Eurovision, though not as a competitor. (Credit: AAP)

Jessica Mauboy's official song for Eurovision 2018 has been revealed, whipping fans of the pop star and the flamboyant competition into a frenzy.

The Darwin-born singer will perform We Got Love at the contest in Portugal this May.

"I wanted to create something that could be universally understood … LOVE," she wrote on Twitter today.

Having been affected by recent world tragedies, the 28-year-old said she wanted to perform a song of "healing".

"All of these things we see online, whether in our Indigenous communities, past and present, and how the world is turning, made me angry," she said.

"But what affected me more was the love coming from people, seeing people standing tall and strong."

We Got Love was leaked by Eurovision fan clubs onto YouTube on Tuesday, before SBS and Mauboy's label, Sony, quickly pulled the audio offline.

Meanwhile online campaigns and advertising in major cities focusing on the hashtag have prompted Australian fans to take to social media to express their support for Mauboy and the song.

And the song leak has only increased talk about the tune.

Mauboy was announced to be Australia's Eurovision representative in December 2017.

While this will be the singer-songwriter's first time competing, it will not be her first performance at the contest.

She was invited to perform her song Sea of Flags in a one-off, non-competitive role in 2014.

Mauboy co-wrote We Got Love with SNA Songs, the award-winning team of Anthony Agizii and David Mucumeci, who also penned the Eurovision anthems for Dami Im and Isiah Firebrace.

The 2018 Eurovision song contest will be broadcast in Australia from May 9 to 13.