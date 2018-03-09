FIFO workers feel financially shackled to job despite toll on relationships

Updated 9 March 2018, 21:10 AEDT

Fly-in fly-out workers feel so-called golden handcuffs are keeping them trapped in high-paying jobs, despite the lifestyle causing feelings of disconnectedness with partners and families.

Angela Warren says her husband Brendan often feels like he's missing out on family events. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Fly-in fly-out (FIFO) workers often feel disconnected from their partners, but do not think they can quit because of the so-called golden handcuffs of a high-paying job, a new study has found.

The researchers behind the work, published in the British Medical Journal, believe it is the first study to look at the impact of FIFO work on partners.

In some parts of Western Australia and Queensland, as many as one in six people are FIFO workers.

They sometimes leave behind partners and families for weeks at a time when they go to work.

Perth-based life coach and former FIFO worker Jennifer Fogarty said the study confirmed the anecdotal evidence she heard from clients and their partners.

She said feelings of disconnectedness caused sexual problems for some clients, particularly on the first night a FIFO worker returned home.

"The man just wants to jump in bed and have sex whereas the woman is a little bit hesitant," she said.

"My best advice for couples in this instance is to dedicate the first night home to rebuilding the connection and having quality time together."

The report also found FIFO workers struggled to fit back into family routines.

FIFO workers describe living in two 'worlds'

The study found FIFO workers typically conceived of their work and home lives as two discrete "worlds", the demands of which would need the worker to adopt two different social roles and patterns of behaviour.

"At work I have enormous pressure to deal with so [I am] more aggressive and business-oriented, I need to maintain a bravado in a male-dominated industry," a 38-year-old male FIFO worker said as part of the study. "At home I have to be happy, supportive, caring, friendly and show empathy."

Other workers found it hard to transition between these two "worlds" when flying in or out.

"It is sometimes difficult to readjust and function as an adult at home. By the time you have adjusted, it is time to fly out again," a 28-year-old male respondent said.

It is something Angela Warren from Yeppoon, Queensland, said she had noticed in her husband, who is a long-time FIFO worker.

"With me working full time, I have a tight routine with the kids and obviously their extracurricular activities but when Brenden comes home his biggest challenge is just fitting in to our dynamics," she said.

The researchers, hailing from King's College London and CQUniversity, said workers with children often felt they were missing out on potentially significant family events.

Again, this is something Ms Warren knows her husband struggles with.

"If we have activities that are planned for the days that he's working, he certainly feels like he's missing out on that. Missing out on family birthdays, missing out on sports carnivals."

Cameron Matthew is a former oil and gas rig electrician whose relationship fell apart while he was doing FIFO work.

"I got into the relationship just before I started working away and I ended up staying in the relationship for longer because while I was away at work I felt like I had somebody there, but when I came home, it was the wrong person," he said.

Sixty-two per cent of the workers who participated in the study reported enjoying working away.

But the paper also discusses the so-called golden handcuffs whereby workers take on a FIFO job because the money associated with it becomes too good to give up.

"The golden handcuffs go on. As people earn more, they spend more, and take on larger debt burdens, causing them to be trapped in the mining FIFO work lifestyle," a 32-year-old male respondent said.

Mr Matthew said his best advice to people doing FIFO work was to have an exit plan and set a budget.

"And by exit plan I mean, if you're in a relationship, that both parties agree on a time period or the amount of money that they want to make from it."

"Be really clear in terms of what it is you're living for, the job you had before you started working away and how much you were earning and basically keep that as how much you're earning while you're away."

"If you do that, well it's going to be easier to come home."

The study's authors acknowledged the limitations in their study, mainly that they used a survey-style method to gathering responses, which did not leave an option to probe responses further to look at other possible underlying causes of adverse affects to the workers' health and wellbeing.

The study acknowledged its small sample size, but as it is one of the first of its kind, the researchers hope the work will highlight the need for employers to implement provisions that will offer support for both FIFO workers and their partners in the future.