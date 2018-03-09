Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate at centre of Crime and Corruption Commission investigation

Updated 9 March 2018, 6:35 AEDT

Queensland's corruption watchdog confirms it is investigating allegations Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate influenced council decision-making for personal benefit, failed to declare possible conflicts of interest, and did not disclose flights and accommodation received from a Chinese developer within the required timeframe.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate says he respects the confidentiality of the corruption watchdog. (Credit: AAP)

Last week, the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) announced a new investigation, "into allegations of corrupt conduct relating to decision-making by some Gold Coast City Council councillors".

"The allegations broadly involve possible conflicts of interest relating to decisions on a range of development matters on the Gold Coast," the CCC said.

"The allegations, which raise a reasonable suspicion of corrupt conduct, will now be investigated by the CCC."

No councillors were named in the announcement of the probe.

The ABC can reveal the corruption watchdog is investigating eight complaints lodged by the community group Save Surfers Paradise, including the decision-making surrounding a development proposed by a company the Mayor has a 50 per cent stake in.

The group alleged to the CCC, "Councillor Tate did not fully disclose his material personal interest" in the "Waterglow" development during a 2013 meeting of council that considered an application for the project.

The 56-level apartment tower would be built on the site of the old Surfers Paradise bowling club greens and is being proposed by Crestden Pty Ltd.

At the 2013 meeting, Cr Tate declared a material personal interest because he was a shareholder of Crestden, and he left the chamber.

However, the complaint to the CCC said the Mayor failed to reveal his shareholding in Crestden amounted to 50 per cent, which they claim is a violation of the Local Government Act.

Mayor says he respects CCC's confidentiality

The complainants also allege Cr Tate failed to declare his interests in two land lots on which the development would be built, and that he was a director of Crestden as well as the company that owned the land.

Save Surfers Paradise also claimed the Mayor failed to update his Register of Interests within the required 30-day timeframe to, "properly disclose the receipt of hospitality benefits he received from the representative of a Chinese developer, being Councillor Tate's lawyer Mr Tony Hickey".

Last September, the ABC's Four Corners program revealed the Mayor had travelled to Beijing, where he spoke at the launch of an 88-storey tower being built on the Gold Coast by Chinese-owned developer Forise Holdings.

Cr Tate later updated his council Register of Interests to disclose he received, "return flight and accommodation to China" from Hickey Management, which was acting as an agent for Forise.

The complaints to the CCC now being investigated also include a claim the Mayor misused his authority "in nominating himself" to negotiate a new employment contract with the Council's CEO, Dale Dickson.

The complaint said the Mayor did this, "in circumstances where he was aware that [CEO] Mr Dickson had been delegated by Council the sole responsibility for negotiating the sale of 72 Remembrance Drive to a business in which Councillor Tate held a material personal interest".

The site of the old bowling greens at 72 Remembrance Drive is where Crestden is proposing to build the Waterglow apartment tower.

One of the blocks on the site is owned by Council, and Crestden needs to purchase it for the development to go ahead.

In response to questions from the ABC, the Mayor said he respected the confidentiality of the CCC.

Of the 10 complaints lodged by Save Surfers Paradise, the CCC said it would investigate eight, including those detailed above.

"You should be contacted in due course by an investigator from the CCC's Corruption Operations area," the CCC wrote to the co-ordinator of Save Surfers Paradise.

It is understood the CCC will also investigate a council decision to fill in a Gold Coast lake and to hand control of the reclaimed land to the Gold Coast Turf Club.

At the time, a number of councillors declared real or perceived conflicts of interest due to their membership of the turf club, but remained in the chamber to vote on the issue.

Under the Act, a councillor can vote on matters after declaring a conflict of interest.