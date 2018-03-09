Good news: Cervical cancer to be eliminated, pub choirs and a role model comes to life

Updated 9 March 2018, 14:45 AEDT

Medical experts believe cervical cancer rates are dropping so fast in Australia it will soon be eliminated, Dolly Parton's efforts to lift literacy levels hit a massive milestone and we watched as a little girl looked up to a big role model.

Parker Curry, 2, stands in awe of the new National Portrait Gallery painting of Michelle Obama. (Credit: ABC licensed)

It's Friday afternoon, so you'd be forgiven for not being in the mood to hear about what's wrong with the world.

The good news is there's a lot that's right with the world too, and we want to make sure you know about it, which brings us to our first story.

A type of cancer will be eliminated

Give it 40 years and it's unlikely cervical cancer will exist in Australia.

All those prevention and early-intervention regimes are working, according to medical experts, so much so that infection rates have plummeted to just 1 per cent in young women.

Professor Suzanne Garland, the director of the Centre for Women's Infectious Diseases at the Royal Women's Hospital, said she expected the number of cases each year would drop from about 1,000, to just a few, thanks to the vaccination and the new DNA screening test.

"That's massive. Where else have we seen the elimination of a cancer?"

Pub Choir is too good an idea for just one city to enjoy

If you haven't heard of it, the concept is a simple one: hundreds of strangers get together in a pub and learn a pop song.

Brilliant, right?

It only started a year ago in Brisbane and it's proven so popular organisers now have to turn people away.

And there's no slowing down for what is now a bona fide movement, with an event recently held on the Sunshine Coast and another date locked in for Hobart (with the possibility of a Melbourne date to follow).

"Giving people the permission to feel comfortable singing out loud and as joyously as they want really does speak to a lot of people," creator Astrid Jorgensen said.

Watch this video of 300 people learning Paul Kelly's Dumb Things on the Sunshine Coast. It will make you smile and tap your feet (and probably sing along).

The organisers might consider paying tribute to the song "9 to 5" next. Why? Well …

Dolly Parton's reading initiative has just given away its 100 millionth book

Not bad for a program that's only been going since 1995!

Parton told NPR the inspiration for her Imagination Library was her late father, who never had the opportunity to learn to read or write as a child.

"He got to hear the kids call me 'The Book Lady'. He got a big kick out of that," she said.

The program doesn't just teach kids aged 0-5 to read in America. It's also reached children in the UK, Canada and even Australia.

And there are more books where that 100 million came from:

"We're going for a billion, maybe, in my lifetime," Parton said.

And that isn't the only charity success story this week.

One man's generosity continues after his death

Philando Castile, known as "Mr Phil" to students, was a school nutrition supervisor in Minnesota who would use his own money when children couldn't afford to buy lunch.

He was shot and killed by a police officer after being pulled over in 2016.

But Castile's good deeds haven't been forgotten. A charity named in his honour — Philando Feeds the Children — has paid the lunch debts for 37,000 children at schools across the state.

"Philando is still reaching into his pocket, and helping a kid out. One by one," the charity said.

At least one organisation closed its gender pay gap

The day before International Women's Day, Energy Australia announced its female employees would be paid the same as male colleagues doing the same job.

The company said it would spend $1.2 million to boost the pay packets of 350 women and the average pay rise would be $3,500.

Gap closed. Just. Like. That.

We hoped this little one would meet Michelle Obama, and she did

You might have seen the viral photo of Parker Curry, 2, staring in awe at a portrait of the former first lady.

Well, there's an update.

Not only has she met Ms Obama. They had a dance party.

Their tune of choice was Taylor Swift's Shake it Off.

"Keep on dreaming big for yourself … and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you!"

It's good and cute news.

Other fun (and funny) things from around the place:

The Oscars happened and Jordan Peele became the first black winner of the Best Original Screenplay category.

Sure, he has an Oscar, but his Twitter game is also pretty strong.

Still at the Oscars, living legend Rita Moreno wore a dress to this year's ceremony that she's worn before.

She graced the red carpet in the gown she wore to the awards in 1962 when she won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar.

We want to end on a really light note.

Look at this animated watermelon sticker. Its designer got a lot of love for it online.

If you've got some suggestions for shout-outs about news that is good to you, tag @abcnews in tweets about them.

See you next week.