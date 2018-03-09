Ingham flood: Herbert River still rising, town cut off but homes safe for now

Updated 9 March 2018, 10:15 AEDT

Streets and yards are under water in the north Queensland town of Ingham, where the flooded Herbert River continues to rise.

The flooded Herbert River is still rising in the north Queensland town of Ingham, with streets and yards under water but so far no reports of homes being inundated.

Shortly after 8:00am, swift water rescue crews were called to help a resident in Fairford Street, but it is not yet known if the situation is serious.

Authorities had been predicting a river peak of 14.75 metres in the town, but early on Friday the Bureau of Meteorology showed the river level in Ingham above 14m and rising.

"We are seeing some of the gauges still rising around the Herbert River but we are still expecting it to peak later this morning and ease later in the afternoon," forecaster Jim Richardson said.

More than 2,000 people in the nearby coastal areas of Halifax, Lucinda and Macknade on the northern beaches have been among the hardest hit.

Those areas have been cut off by floodwaters and Hinchinbrook Shire Mayor Ramon Jayo said they would be isolated for some time.

"At least Saturday before we start seeing some of the roads clearing, but again it depends on what's happening up top," Councillor Jayo said.

The township of Ingham has been cut in two.

Cr Jayo urged people in Ingham to remain at home.

"It's dangerous out there and we don't want any problems associated with vehicles or boats for that matter into houses," he said.

About 350 millimetres of rain has fallen across the Herbert catchment in the 48 hours to Friday morning.

Ingham resident Felix Scerri woke at 5:00am to find his Garbett Street backyard under water.

"I had a look out the window at about four o'clock and there was nothing in the yard that I could see," he said.

"I've just woken up in the last few minutes and there is water everywhere I can see.

"Everybody was expecting it but it happened fairly quickly, didn't really give us too much notice — we had a mad scurry to clean things up late yesterday afternoon.

"We're basically stuck here, luckily we have a high spot at the end of our street that everybody in our street moves their cars up there, basically we've stocked up pretty well so we're stuck here for a couple of days."

Mr Richardson said heavy rain should move further north.

"Still some rain around but it won't be as heavy as it has been in the last few days around Ingham," he said.

Hundreds of people spent Thursday afternoon stocking up on supplies.

Supermarket shelves were stripped of fresh food.

Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said two extra swift water rescue crews were being sent to Ingham, but they have been unable to make it into the town.

The Bruce Highway is closed north of Townsville at Frosty Mango.

Students from Willows State School in Townsville on a school camp are stranded at Echo Creek Adventure Centre because of the flooding.

Students and staff are continuing to do activities and there is plenty of food supplies available.

Further north, the Johnstone River at Innisfail is in major flood.