Measles alert for popular Victorian tourist sites after backpacker hospitalised

Updated 9 March 2018, 14:30 AEDT

Victorians and travellers are warned to check for measles symptoms after a backpacker visited Melbourne's CBD and popular state tourist locations while infected with the disease.

The British backpacker was staying at Flinders Backpackers in Melbourne's CBD. (Credit: ABC licensed)

The British woman, who is in her 20s, had been staying at Flinders Backpackers in Melbourne's CBD and visited St Kilda Beach, Philip Island and the Great Ocean Road between March 3 and March 7.

She is now being treated in hospital.

Brett Sutton, Victoria's deputy chief health officer, said many people may have been exposed to the virus.

"People who develop illness over the next two weeks should alert their doctor or hospital emergency department," Dr Sutton said in a statement.

"The characteristic measles rash usually begins between three and seven days after the first symptoms, generally starting on the face and then spreading to the rest of the body."

A spokesman for Flinders Backpackers would not comment on the incident, and did not answer questions from the ABC about how the business had responded.

Measles has an incubation period of up to 18 days, meaning those exposed could show symptoms until about March 21.

The disease is highly infectious and can cause serious illness, particularly for young children and people with compromised immune systems.

Victoria's Department of Health and Services said anyone unvaccinated is at risk of contracting the disease.

Most cases involve people aged between 26 and 52, the department added, as this group has lower immunisation coverage.