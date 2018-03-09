North Korea: The problem of finding a venue for a Trump-Kim meeting

Updated 9 March 2018, 19:25 AEDT

The question of where the US President and North Korean leader will meet is a diplomatic dilemma in itself.

Security concerns complicate where a meeting of Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump could take place. (Credit: ABC licensed)

One of the biggest potential hurdles to the leaders of the United States and North Korea actually holding talks by May is the vexed question of where such a meeting would take place.

This, after all, would be the first time ever the serving leaders of the two countries had met, and both sides would be acutely aware of the symbolism associated with every facet of planning the event.

The truce village of Panmunjom on the demarcation line between North and South Korea is one possibility being touted.

Dangers of the demilitarised zone

The United Nations-administered site lies about 50 kilometres north of Seoul.

Panmunjom is deeply symbolic for the two Koreas as the place where the armistice agreement was signed in 1953 at the end of inter-Korean hostilities.

It is here that a meeting between Kim Jong-un and the South Korean President Moon Jae-in is scheduled for April, an event in itself that seemed unthinkable just a few months ago.

Over the years, many dignitaries have visited the demilitarised zone between the two Koreas.

On recent separate trips to South Korea, both Foreign Minister Julie Bishop and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten travelled to the demilitarised zone.

Mr Kim has even been there himself, but on his visit to the region late last year, Mr Trump announced he would not be going, declaring such a move a "cliche".

Leonid Petrov, visiting fellow at the ANU College of Asia and the Pacific, thinks the site is unlikely to be chosen for the US-North Korea meet.

"It's called a demilitarised zone, but it's heavily militarised", he said.

"Kim and Trump's security couldn't be guaranteed there.

"You never know what a rogue solider might do, or a land mine."

The border between North and South Korea is considered one of the most heavily militarised in the world, but it is not impenetrable.

Last November a North Korean soldier staged a dramatic defection across the border.

He was shot multiple times and had to be dragged to safety by South Korean soldiers.

The Chinese option

Mr Petrov would put his money on Beijing being selected as the venue for a Trump-Kim meeting.

"Without China's pressure, Kim would not have agreed to these moves," he said.

The ANU analyst said it was inconceivable that Mr Kim would travel beyond North Korea, China, "or possibly Russia".

"And I don't think President Putin would welcome Donald Trump, after his speech [on nuclear weapons] last week."

Andrew O'Neil, professor of Political Science at Griffith University, agreed Beijing was "certainly a possibility", but said it was a remote one.

"I think the symbolism of a US President travelling to China ... how would that play for Trump's domestic constituency?

"I think it would play pretty badly."

A neutral location

Professor O'Neil thought Panmunjom should not be ruled out as a possible location for a meeting, "or it might even be the case that they meet up in Switzerland or somewhere like that, a neutral location".

Although Mr Kim is not known to have left North Korea since becoming leader in late 2011, he did travel in his earlier years and went to school in Switzerland, where classmates remembered his love of basketball and computer games.

The current leader's father, Kim Jong-il — who had a fear of flying — travelled by armoured train whenever he left North Korea for Russia or China.

On a visit to Russia in 2011, residents of one town where the train — the North Korean equivalent of Air Force One — pulled up were told to stay in their homes and not look out of their windows.

It won't be in America

On one question the analysts are united; we will not see Mr Kim travelling to the US to meet his political nemesis.

Professor O'Neil:

"The idea that he is going to New York or Washington to meet Trump is a bit far-fetched."

"It would be impossible for Kim Jong-un to travel to the US," said Mr Petrov.

"Apart from anything else he'd be met with protests there."

But it could be in North Korea

What of Pyongyang?

If that sounds far-fetched it is worth going back to the end of the Clinton administration in the US, when president Clinton appeared close to arranging a meeting in North Korea with Mr Kim's father.

Arrangements had not been finalised before president Bill Clinton left office, and the relationship between the two countries took a downward turn again under president George W Bush.

"It's not without the bounds of possibility that we could find Donald Trump flying to Pyongyang," Professor O'Neil said.

"However, even if he thinks that's a good idea in his inimitable style of thought bubbles, I think there would be people advising against it.

"Frankly, though, in this environment, who knows?"