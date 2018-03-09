South Africa v Australia: Second Test in Port Elizabeth, day one as it happened

Updated 10 March 2018, 2:55 AEDT

Led by Kagiso Rabada, South Africa rolls through Australia's batsmen on day one of the second Test in Port Elizabeth to close in a strong position.

South Africa has taken a firm grip of the second Test against Australia in Port Elizabeth with a commanding performance on day one, leg by the excellent Kagiso Rabada.

The visitors were bowled out for 243 in the final session of the day after Rabada's blistering afternoon spell saw him disintegrate Australia's middle order and claim figures of 5-96.

David Warner avoided controversy and managed 63 to be Australia's top scorer on the day as Rabada was supported by Vernon Philander (2-25) and Lungi Ngidi (3-51).

Only Aiden Markram's dismissal for 11 at the hands of Pat Cummins (1-9) went against the Proteas as they closed play at 1-39, only 204 behind Australia on first innings.