Search

 ABC Radio Australia
Advanced search
Home \ News

South Africa v Australia: Second Test in Port Elizabeth, day one live blog

South Africa v Australia: Second Test in Port Elizabeth, day one live blog

Print

South Africa v Australia: Second Test in Port Elizabeth, day one live blog

Updated 9 March 2018, 22:20 AEDT
By Dan Colasimone and Dean Bilton

Australia's batsmen are hard at work on a green pitch in Port Elizabeth, hoping to set up victory on day one of the second Test against South Africa.

Follow all the action in our second Test live blog.

Topics:

Top stories

More top stories