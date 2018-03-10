Calan Horse Sanctuary is the vision of a dream to save the horses nobody wants

Updated 10 March 2018, 10:05 AEDT

Alan Gent's study includes photos of every horse and animal that has come to live at Calan Horse Sanctuary. (Credit: ABC)

Alan Gent didn't know his purpose in life until he retired and bought his granddaughter a horse named Rebel. That sparked a passion to save these loving creatures from the knackery, and restore the "soft and bright" look to their eyes.

One horse quickly became two when he was asked to take in another horse, "Irish", who was found under a tree looking like "a bag of bones" with cuts and scratches from head to tail.

That was in 2005. There has since been no let up in requests for the ex-builder to provide refuge to abused, neglected and unwanted horses, who would otherwise be sent to the knackery or simply abandoned.

Now 79, Mr Gent has dedicated his twilight years to giving horses the life he believes they deserve, after years of relentless training, competitions and breeding.

He's turned his 40-hectare property in Highbury, in WA's Wheatbelt, into a horse sanctuary, where he devotes his time and energy working to transform their eyes from what he describes as "dull, depressed and lifeless" to ones that are "soft and bright".

Restoring the horses to good health is his first priority, then his efforts shift to restoring their self-esteem.

"My mission here is to give animals a life they deserve, if it's possible," Mr Gent said.

"It's not easy going but someone's got to do it.

"We have never met a horse we felt didn't deserve the highest regard and care, which we gladly and freely give.

"We've had 203 requests for help and I've only been able to take 27 horses in total.

"Every time I say no, I feel I've pointed my thumb down and condemned them because you don't know where they are."

The moment horse stewards dread

There are currently 23 horses living at the Calan Horse Sanctuary which, apart from small donations, is funded out of Mr Gent's pension and retirement savings.

They include Honner, a rescued horse with one eye; Tex, who suffers from fistulous withers, a chronic inflammatory disease affecting the back; and Mae Lee, who is blind in one eye and who developed "fish hooks" in her mouth due to a lack of dental care.

Recounting their stories of hardship and remembering those he's had to bury can bring Mr Gent to tears.

Cobber was an ex-galloper who "graced his property" in 2013 but who was put down in 2017.

Mr Gent still can't talk about Cobber's passing, but wrote about it on his website.

"On the 7/5/2017 it became evident to me that dear Cobber's end was drawing close. I kept a watchful eye on him and by 1:00pm of the day, he could not turn and move to the right and forward, and with much effort, he could only slowly edge himself to the left.

"What I have found so heartbreaking and infinitely sad is the moment all compassionate and caring horse stewards dread more than anything else in the world — having gained the trust of an innocent animal and then having to end its life by your own hands.

"I approached Cobber with my rifle and connected his right ear to his left eye and vice versa with a mark, all items he had never seen before, yet he continued to place his trust in me. Then, I had to pull the trigger.

"This lovely, 510 kilogram living creature, crashed to the ground and those once-lovely brown liquid eyes gazed at me no more.

"I was torn apart and I will never ever be the same, nor will I ever forget him.

"He gave all of us so much joy and now when we spend time with his close companion, Digger, the spirit of Cobber will be with us just like the spirits of Topaz, Lawson, and Koda.

"Maybe the sight of whirling dust and clouds of dirt and the sound of thundering hoofbeats is you and the boys letting us know you're all right."

Mr Gent concedes his devotion to his horses has morphed into an obsession.

He has the names of his first thirteen horses tattooed on his arms and, when time permits, he plans on getting seventeen more inked on.

He walls are adorned with photographs of every animal that's moved in.

A 24/7 job

Looking after his horses is a herculean job, which for Mr Gent — who lives alone on the property — starts each day about 4am.

His days are filled preparing feeds to suit individual dietary requirements, cleaning stables of manure, replenishing drinking water, grooming, trimming hooves and booking veterinarian appointments.

If there are no horses needing to be nursed through the night, Mr Gent hits the sack at 7.45pm.

He acknowledges he couldn't do it without the help of Helen and Azzurra Coles, who travel half an hour from their home in Wagin four times a week to lend a hand, something they have done for more than five years.

The mother and daughter help with the early morning feed and clean up, and want for nothing in return.

They say the horses pay them in kind, with their love and friendship and life lessons — one of them being patience.

Helen Coles said while Mr Gent was "absolutely amazing", he'd had a few close calls with the horses over the years and she worried about him being alone.

"We worry about him because he's on his own and we do worry about him if he's out on the paddock and if something goes wrong, there's no one here to give him a hand," she said.

"Definitely if we could be here every day 24/7, we would."

It's not just horses to which Mr Gent provides refuge.

His family includes two Shetland ponies named Gypsy and Tonto, two alpacas named Ricardo and Carlos, six sheep and Kaylee the dog, who his constant companion.

Not slowing down

Far from slowing down, Mr Gent said he planned to build more stables so he could offer refuge to more horses in need.

"I'd like to be able to rearrange the paddocks, I'd like to build more stables, I'd like to bring in more horses, I'd like to even improve possibly their care," he said.

Another worry is the ever rising cost of feeding his horses and paying for veterinarians and dental care.

Mr Gent has a GoFundMe page and said while he was grateful for every donation he received, he spent his entire pension on his horses and dipped into his savings to make up any shortfall.

Eventually, he'd like to employ Helen and Azzurra Coles as paid stable hands at Calan Horse Sanctuary.

"Everything I've received so far, I've really appreciated, really really appreciated," he said.

"Some people who are not well off have made a small sacrifice and some children have sent me five dollars from their money box — fantastic.

"I don't like banging the drum too much because I just don't like doing it."

"I am making arrangements for when I do pass on, that things will move on, but it is a worry."