Rapes, riots and 9/11: How three events shaped one man's life

Updated 10 March 2018, 6:55 AEDT

The violent backdrop to Michael Mohammed Ahmad's youth hasn't just informed his novels, it has shaped his life and the narrative of so many young Lebanese-Australians like him.

Michael Mohammed Ahmad speaks fast. Very fast.

It's probably because he has a lot to say. And he's passionate. And because he's an accomplished writer who sees stories as the key to changing stereotypes that have dogged Lebanese-Australians for years.

After all, it was only recently that Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton suggested it had been a "mistake" to resettle Lebanese refugees here.

Ahmad has just released his second novel — The Lebs — which follows a young teen as he navigates life at Punchbowl Boys High School in the early 2000s and a growing racial tension in Sydney's western suburbs.

It's the second in a series of books by Ahmad, 32, that he describes as "autobiographical fiction".

The names may be changed, some of the details recreated, but the real life events it explores — and that Ahmad himself lived through — are all too real.

The Skaf gang rapes

It's 2000 and Sydney is reeling from a series of gang rapes carried out by a roaming group of Lebanese-Australian youths.

Led by Bilal Skaf, they are targeting Anglo-Celtic women in a heinous spree that would later become known as the Skaf gang rapes.

A fearful public, fuelled by headlines in a tabloid press, is on high alert.

For 14-year-old Ahmad, living in Western Sydney, the tension is ratcheted up to new levels.

"I can't exaggerate this enough ... it actually impacts on every single aspect of your life."

"When you're walking down the street, the way the public have started to perceive you changes because of the language that's being used (in the media) and the rhetoric of the politicians.

"The language of young Lebanese Muslim rapists, which was on the tip of everyone's tongue non-stop, means you can't go up to a girl and say hi without a 50 per cent chance of being accused of being a sexual predator."

For Ahmad, it felt like this narrative had been building for a while.

He was becoming increasingly used to seeing news reports about "Lebanese" drug dealers, and "Lebanese" drive-by shootings, and "Lebanese" gangs.

The cultural identifier was always included.

"That narrative was building itself up, and I remember identifying it and saying, 'this is me, they're talking about me'," Ahmad said.

"But it wasn't until the gang rapes that it really went out of control, because of the heinousness of the crimes.

There's no excuse for the crimes, but the way it transformed every young Arab Australian Muslim male 'Leb' into a sexual predator was frightening.

At his Punchbowl Boys High School the kids of Arab background started reacting.

They began to "perform the beast", as Ahmad puts it, as a response to a stigma they were assigned.

If you're going to treat us like rebels, then we'll play right along, they thought.

September 11 attacks

Little more than a year after the Skaf gang rapes dominated the news, the September 11 terror attacks in the US made global headlines.

It was one of the first real rolling news events in the modern media age and everyone was looking for someone to blame.

As Ahmad recalls, the "Leb" character started to become a "folk devil persona" for white Australians. Nuance was lost, and non-white races became blurred.

"We were using the word 'Lebanese' interchangeably with Middle Eastern, Arab, Muslim," Ahmad said, adding Australia had a long and dark history of xenophobia.

According to him, the fear of the other began with the Irish around Federation. Then it was the Chinese in the 1950s, the Italians and Greeks in the '60s and '70s, and Asians in the '90s.

"Then post-9/11 we started to see a shift which began to concentrate on the fear of the Arab and the Muslim other," Ahmad said.

"And that's been carried on for 20 years.

"Now we're starting to see it not only focus on Arab communities but also African communities."

In the schoolyard at Punchbowl Boys, an angry and jaded cohort of young men reacted to the September 11 attacks with cheers and celebrations.

It stood in stark contrast to the mood of white Australians, like the principal who had put the school flag at half-mast before hauling the boys in Ahmad's year level aside for a thorough telling off for their behaviour.

There was no excuse for that kind of jubilation, Ahmad reflects.

But equally he seeks to explain it. The boys told the principal that their families in the Middle East had been dying for years because of the foreign policies of the United States, but that had never been marked with a lowered flag.

"So this kind of selective mourning, this kind of hypocrisy, the young men were very good at articulating it."

"And they took no shame in it, they were like, 'We're going to articulate why we're behaving in this way towards you'.

"I try to show both points of view: the point of view of the horrendousness of them celebrating in contrast to the horrors that they experienced to get them to that point."

The Cronulla riots

It's now 2005 and Ahmad has graduated from high school.

He's working on his literary aspirations and shedding the stereotypes he lived with in his younger days.

Still, Ahmad says, that concept of the "Leb" never really went away. And in December 2005 it reached a violent zenith when race riots tore through Sydney's southern suburbs.

"I argue that Cronulla was the penultimate scene of this narrative. The explosion. In some ways the catharsis, the release."

"There was a narrative that had been building for a long time, in the media and the politicians."

Ahmad said he makes no excuses for the behaviour of many Lebanese-Australian men on Cronulla beach in the lead-up to the riots.

He said they were practising particular attitudes of misogyny, homophobia and violence, which contributed to the climate.

"There was an antisocial behaviour that was problematic," he said.

But inevitably, it wasn't just those men who felt the backlash.

"Those rioters who were shouting 'F**k off, Lebs!' while marching, they beat up Greeks that day. They beat up Afghans."

"And so I don't use the term 'Leb' as shorthand for Lebanese, I use it as a unique Australian identity.

"A type of metonym that became the embodiment of Sydney's 'other' in that moment."

Have things changed?

Ahmad admits he doesn't have all the answers for this racial tension. Nor does he know how the kids currently going to Punchbowl Boys High School feel.

The school is still in the headlines.

As recently as last year it was listed as one of 19 schools deemed "at risk" from radical Muslim recruiters and was added to a deradicalisation program.

Yet for all its baggage, Ahmad believes it isn't a lost cause, and it is by the boys seeing people like him growing up and sharing their story that things could change.

"The culture of the school I grew up in doesn't change overnight, and it doesn't change only from the inside," he said.

"The term that I use ... is 'coming to voice'. The act of moving from silence to speech as a revolutionary gesture."

Ahmad has since founded the Sweatshop literary movement in Western Sydney, which is devoted to empowering artists of diverse backgrounds through creative writing.

And he has a message for white Australians who want to challenge this idea of "other" and understand what it's like for Lebanese-Australians.

"If you want to know us, you want to know Lebs, the strengths and the weaknesses, you have got to come to us ... You can learn it from the source," he said.

It's why Ahmad is pushing ahead with his literary works.

"I think that narratives and literature, like The Lebs, and the struggle for people of colour in Australia, people from minorities, to reclaim their stories and tell them, is the first step towards transformation."