Sydney's wealthiest suburbs have lower than average child vaccination rates: report

The NSW Health Minister says time-poor parents could be contributing to lower than average immunisation rates in a health district that takes in some of Sydney's most affluent suburbs, including Mosman, Manly, Killara and Palm Beach.

The latest New South Wales Annual Immunisation Coverage Report showed an overall increase in children being fully immunised for all key milestone ages — 12 months, 24 months and five years — in 2016.

However, the Northern Sydney Local Health District (LHD) — which covered the wealthier suburbs including Manly, Mosman, Killara and Palm Beach — recorded a full immunisation rate of 88.3 per cent among infants aged 24 months, lower than the state average of 90.5 per cent.

The rate of full immunisation for the milestone ages of 12 months and five years old in the Northern Sydney LHD were higher, but still below the rest of the state and country.

Pockets of resistance

NSW Minister for Health and Medical Research Brad Hazzard, said the overall results were promising, but there were some areas in Sydney and Northern NSW which were behind the rest of the state.

"Vaccination rates have improved a lot in NSW since 2010 so we're doing very well, but there are pockets across NSW where there is some resistance," Mr Hazzard said.

"It is very concerning that there are some pockets of NSW that aren't keeping up with the overall increase of vaccination rates, we think that may be affects from anti-vaxxers message but I think also particularly in one of the Sydney areas it may well be that parents are just extremely busy," he said.

Overall, in NSW the rate of 12-month-olds who have been fully immunised increased from 92.8 per cent in 2015 to 93.5 per cent in 2016.

For the 24-month age group, an increase from 89.6 per cent in 2015 to 90.5 in 2016 was recorded.

The rate of children fully immunised at five years of age increased slightly, from 93.1 per cent in 2015 to 93.2 per cent in 2016.

Labor health spokesman Walt Secord called on tougher action to combat the anti-vaccination movement.

"We see the message is not getting to wealthier Australians, I want to see the Berejiklian Government stand up to the anti-vaccination movement," Mr Secord said.

"It's absolutely worrying that affluent areas in Australia have lower vaccination rates than lower socio-economic areas," he said.

The Northern New South Wales LHD — which covers areas including Byron Bay, Tweed and Murwillumbah — had the state's lowest rate of immunisation in all age milestones, while the Far West LHD — including Broken Hill and Wilcannia — recorded the highest rates in the state.