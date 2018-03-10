Wests Tigers v Roosters, Rabbitohs v Warriors, Bulldogs v Storm: NRL round 1 live scores, stats and commentary

Updated 10 March 2018, 21:50 AEDT

It's the Bulldogs and the Storm facing off in Perth after the Warriors took care of the Rabbitohs and the Tigers earned a narrow win over the Roosters.

Follow it all in our live NRL ScoreCentre.

Bulldogs v Storm

Tigers take the points over Roosters with late try

A 79th-minute sideline conversion from Tuimoala Lolohea has given the Wests Tigers a dramatic 10-8 upset of the Sydney Roosters to open their NRL season.

The Roosters were leading 8-4 on Saturday when Tigers winger Corey Thompson fielded a Lolohea long ball that ricocheted off Michael Chee Kam's head, before grounding one-handed for a try.

It was an impressive performance from the Tigers, who also overcame the 42nd-minute sin-binning of halfback Luke Brooks for a professional foul.

The win steals the thunder of Roosters debutant and key signing Cooper Cronk, who along with winger Blake Ferguson had been two of their team's best at Sydney's Olympic stadium.

It also ruined the club debut of former Tigers star James Tedesco, who bombed a certain first-half try and was incessantly booed by the crowd of 18,243.

Ferguson appeared to have saved his team's blushes when he finished off a 65th-minute try to give his team an 8-4 lead with 15 minutes to go.

But a Tedesco error gave his old team possession late in the match, paving the way for Thompson's heroics, which included drawing a penalty for the game-deciding set.

Returning son Benji Marshall was also strong for his former side, winding back the clock with a vintage playmaking performance to celebrate his comeback to the club.

Twice the Roosters should've scored inside the opening 15 minutes, including a regulation dropped ball from Tedesco in the 13th minute that drew a bronx cheer from the crowd.

The Tigers' faithful decided to get stuck into Tedesco from the kickoff, laying into their former full-back for the entire match with every touch of the football.

Cronk showed why the club were ready to give up on long-time half-back Mitchell Pearce, forcing two line dropouts and nailing a 40-20 to give the Roosters plenty of shots in attack.

But the Tigers proved their resilience by turning the premiership favourites away each time to take a 2-0 lead at half-time, with prop Ben Matulino particularly strong in defence.

AAP

Warriors take care of Rabbitohs in Perth

The Warriors have ended their Perth hoodoo in impressive fashion with a 32-20 win over South Sydney in Saturday's NRL clash at Perth Stadium.

The Warriors entered the match having lost all nine of their previous matches in Perth.

But they made sure the first rugby league match at Perth's new stadium was one to remember, running in six tries to four to secure the easy victory.

Former Manly five-eighth Blake Green starred in his debut for the Warriors, helping control the game and proving to be a perfect foil for half-back Shaun Johnson.

Star Rabbitohs veteran Greg Inglis failed to have his usual impact in his first NRL game since injuring his knee in last season's corresponding round.

The Warriors were widely tipped to struggle this year, but they looked dangerous in attack and much fitter than the team who ended last season with nine-consecutive losses.

In contrast, Souths were out of sorts in attack and defence under new coach Anthony Seibold.

The Rabbitohs made a bright start to the match with the opening try to of Cody Walker.

But they were down 20-10 at halftime after two controversial decisions from the referees.

Firstly, the Rabbitohs were left seething in the 32nd minute when Warriors prop Sam Lisone was awarded a try on review despite an apparent obstruction.

The on-field referee initially disallowed the try, deeming Warriors forward Isaiah Papali'i had obstructed Adam Reynolds in the lead-up.

But the try was awarded on review after the video referee deemed Reynolds had already committed to tackling Papali'i, and would not have reached Lisone in any case.

And the Rabbitohs cried foul in the 38th minute when a try to Robert Jennings was disallowed because Walker's pass was ruled forward.

Just over a minute later, the Warriors scored their fourth try after a brilliant run from Johnson opened the door for David Fusitu'a to cross with just eight seconds remaining in the half.

The Warriors opened the second half with tries to Ken Maumalo and Solome Kata, and it was effectively game over with the scoreboard reading 30-10.

Kata's sin-binning in the 60th minute opened the door slightly for a Rabbitohs comeback, but Souths were only able to score one try with their numerical advantage.

A late conversion by Reynolds after Walker's second try made him become just the third man in Rabbitohs history to pass 1000 points.

AAP

