$1 million reward on offer over murder of gangland figure Willie Thompson

Updated 11 March 2018, 12:50 AEDT

He may not be as well known as late gangland figure Carl Williams, but a $1 million reward is on offer for information about the 2003 murder of Willie Thompson.

Thompson was a known drug dealer with ties to Carl Williams and Nick Radev. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Willie Thompson is the 'forgotten gangster' in Melbourne's gangland wars.

He was gunned down on a street in Malvern East 15 years ago, and now Victoria Police are offering a $1 million reward to find out who murdered him.

Thompson had connections to a range of gangland figures, including convicted murderer Carl Williams, Jason Moran and Nick Radev. He was known to be involved in trafficking amphetamines, and had links to Western Australia.

"We're confident that his connection to those networks, and people involved in those criminal networks, contributed to his murder in 2003," Detective Inspector Tracie McDonald, of Victoria Police, said.

Thompson was shot dead alongside his car, a silver Honda Roadster convertible, on Waverley Road on June 21, 2003, after training at a martial arts gym.

Thompson, 39, left about 8:30pm and was returning to his car when a red Ford sedan drove across several lanes of traffic from a nearby carpark.

A male passenger got out and fired a number of shots at Thompson, then the driver got out and also fired at him.

Thompson died at the scene before police arrived.

The pair's stolen car was later found burned out in a laneway off Bath Place in Port Melbourne.

'Fairly quiet person'

Thompson ran a Chupa Chups vending business and had worked as a bouncer.

Victoria Police said he was known as a "fairly quiet person" who kept a strict routine "and did not like to draw attention to himself".

Detective Inspector McDonald said Thompson's murder never received a lot of public attention at the time.

"Thompson's death came during a time when a number of gangland figures were being murdered," she said.

"While lots of people are familiar with the other crime figures from the gangland period, not many people know anything about Willie Thompson's story.

She said the circumstances of his death were shocking and someone had to know what happened.

"Fourteen years is a long time and obviously circumstances can change, so people who did not feel comfortable talking to police at the time may now be in a position to do so," Detective Inspector McDonald said.

"The murder of Willie Thompson was both brutal and brazen. He was shot in a very public place.

"It's very important that we take every step possible to solve the murder."

Police had an anonymous tip-off in 2004 about the case and want to hear from that person again.

Any reward for information leading to a conviction would be paid at the discretion of the Chief Commissioner of Police.

The Director of Public Prosecution may also consider granting indemnity from prosecution to anyone who provides information.

