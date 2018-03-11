Chinese Liberal Party donor Sally Zou a no-show at Christopher Pyne party ahead of SA election

Updated 11 March 2018, 1:20 AEDT

Sally Zou was on the guest list for a party celebrating Christopher Pyne's 25 years in Parliament, but did not front the Liberal fundraiser on the eve of the South Australian election despite the two being "good friends".

Mysterious Chinese businesswoman Sally Zou was among 400 Liberal party elite invited to a party celebrating a quarter of a century in Parliament for Federal MP Christopher Pyne last night, but it does not appear she showed up.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull joined his cabinet ministers Julie Bishop and Simon Birmingham, and many other current and former politicians at the event in Adelaide's leafy eastern suburbs.

The exclusive guest list also featured some of South Australia's most successful corporate types, as the soiree doubled as a fundraiser for the Liberal Party.

"Sally [Zou] would've been invited for sure, because she's a good friend of mine," Mr Pyne said outside the event.

"She hasn't RSVPed, this is Adelaide, we RSVP to parties in Adelaide!

"She'd be very welcome though, if she wanted to come."

The issue of foreign donations has featured at both state and federal levels — Ms Zou's decision to tweet and delete a photo of a $1.2 million cheque made out to the state Liberals allowed Labor to level allegations the party was being bought.

The cheque has not been received by the Liberal party.

On Saturday, Malcolm Turnbull defended his state colleagues from allegations they were being hypocritical in suggesting they would accept the donation, despite the Coalition in Canberra seeking to ban foreign donations.

Ms Zou was also responsible for establishing the Julie Bishop Glorious Foundation, which the Foreign Minister strenuously denied having knowledge of in Parliament last year.

Ms Bishop, who was born and raised in South Australia but was now representing a Perth electorate, offered only a brief comment when arriving at Mr Pyne's celebrations.

"He's remarkable," she quipped.

The event was hosted by Liberal donor John Kain, who had chipped in $100,000 to the state Liberals earlier this month.

A week out from the South Australian election, Mr Pyne joked he may not have been able to get a crowd together had he held his party next Saturday night.

"It's a big occasion, but when you get elected at 25, if you can win a few elections, you will tend to stay for 25 years," Mr Pyne said of his longevity.

"I'm still a very young 50, as you can see."

State Liberal leader Steven Marshall found time to wine and dine, amid the state campaign.

"I hope to be able to bookmark [Pyne's] 25 years in Parliament with a Liberal win at both ends," he said.