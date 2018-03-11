North Queensland flood: Mass air evacuation of school camp underway as floodwaters ease

Updated 11 March 2018, 11:25 AEDT

As floodwaters slowly ease in north Queensland, authorities begin the mass evacuation of a group of schoolchildren and their teachers from an isolated campsite south of Tully.

A man and a baby are helped into a boat by the SES in flooded Ingham. (Credit: ABC)

As major flooding slowly eases in north Queensland, a mass evacuation of a group of schoolchildren and their teachers from an isolated campsite south of Tully is underway.

About 70 school students and their teachers remain stranded at the Echo Creek Adventure Camp near Tully.

Four children have already been airlifted out because of medical reasons.

This morning, two helicopters have been flown from Cairns to the Echo Creek Adventure Camp, south of Tully, to move the group of students and their teachers.

They will be airlifted to Tully Airport, and will then be flown in fixed-wing aircraft to Townsville Airport.

It is expected parents will be able to pick the children up this afternoon.

Floodwaters receding in Ingham

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is also heading north to inspect flood damage, accompanied by Police Commissioner Ian Stewart and State Disaster Coordinator Bob Gee.

In Ingham, north of Townsville, there were visible signs the water had started to recede this morning.

Many roads, homes and businesses were still inundated, with the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) expecting the major flood to continue along the Herbert River to Halifax.

The rivers, which peaked upstream, were not expected to peak around the town of Ingham or downstream, but the bureau left a major flood warning in place, saying the water could recede slowly.