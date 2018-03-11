Snake catcher Brydie Maro's viral video helps spread a humane message

Updated 11 March 2018, 6:50 AEDT

Snake wrangler Brydie Maro won't have a word said against snakes, even the massive python she had to remove from under a house after it ate the family pet.

The 8kg python was captured and relocated after it ate Socks, a far north Queensland family's pet cat. (Credit: Audience submitted)

Mother, snake wrangler and electrician — Brydie Maro might just have one of the rarest job combinations in Australia.

The far north Queensland business owner made international headlines this week when a video of her removing a massive scrub python from underneath a far north Queensland home (after it ate a family's pet cat) went viral.

"There wasn't a lot of room to move," she said.

"My concern was that my face was level with the snake so I had to stay out of that strike zone.

"I crawled under the house and brought it out and the kids all had a look at it. They asked if I could get the cat out but pythons kill their prey before ingesting it so it was gone.

"I carry snake bags but I didn't have one big enough.

"I popped her in the toolbox and released her into the bushland."

Now she has a message for Australia.

Ms Maro said she hoped the video's popularity would help people understand snakes were 'beautiful, stunning' creatures that should not be killed unnecessarily.

"They are an animal and they deserve our respect and to live," she said.

"I just ask people not to kill or hurt them and if they don't like them in their property to get a professional to remove them in a humane manner.

"Most people who try to remove or kill a snake will get bitten, so it's about safety of human life too."

So, how do you catch a giant python?

The biggest snake Ms Maro ever relocated was close to four metres long and took three people to lift.

"Its head was the size of a bread and butter plate, I could've cupped it in both hands," she said.

"I had both my hands around its head and we took it out. He stretched across two lanes across a roadway."

While last Monday's eight-kilogram reptile didn't come close to that size, it still was a challenge for the experienced snake handler.

"Pythons strike with 20 times their own body weight so we don't just go and pick it up," she explained.

"It has to be taken around the back of the head behind the jawline so it can't turn around and bite."

The ability to sense how snakes are feeling plays a big role in safely capturing them.

"I watch the snake's eyes," Ms Maro said.

"Their head movements and tongue flicks usually give away their next move and you've just got to be really quick and committed to where your hand lands," Ms Maro said.

"They can tell when you're nervous or when you're out to hurt them so I try to give off that energy that I'm just there to move them and not harm them in any way.

"They're a misunderstood creature. I really do love them."

'Snakes have personalities'

The now experienced wildlife handler was just 16 when she got her first pet snake - a female jungle python named Striker.

"My mother was horrified," she laughed.

"She was this cranky-at-the-world snake and after a while she stopped attacking me. I had her for nine years.

"I had another one, his name was Cooler, a Darwin carpet python, a stunning snake and he was so quiet. He would actually follow me around like a dog.

"They definitely have personalities.

"I just thought snakes were just incredible, beautiful and fascinating so I started studying them."

Passion for wildlife inspires diverse career

Ms Maro's natural fascination led the mother of one to a 15-year career in wildlife.

"I started breeding them, and then I began coordinating rescues and rehabilitation programs for snakes that had been injured," she said.

"I [also] used to pull all sorts of snakes out of people's homes.

"Then a local vet put me on as a vet nurse to assist with all the reptiles because they needed someone who could handle larger reptiles safely."

While never abandoning her passion for animals, Ms Maro has also worked as an electrician for the past two decades.

She now owns her own electrical business in Cairns but still gets called to about two snake removals a week throughout the year.

The Cairns mother said she was proud to have passed on her passion for reptiles to her nine-year-old daughter, Lani.

"She loves animals - she loves snakes and lizards and is a carbon copy of me," she said.

"It's wonderful."