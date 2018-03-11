Syrian army intensifies assault on Eastern Ghouta, splits rebel stronghold: reports

Updated 11 March 2018, 1:20 AEDT

The Syrian army has effectively put two big towns in Eastern Ghouta under siege by advancing into the area linking them to each other and to the rest of the rebel enclave, a war monitor says.

Key points Syrian army cuts off two big towns

Warplanes, helicopters and heavy artillery bombard area

Main rebel groups say not planning to leave area

Syrian state television had earlier reported that army operations were intensifying in the central part of Eastern Ghouta three weeks into the Government's ferocious assault.

Both the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, and a military media unit run by the Government's ally Hezbollah said the army had captured the town of Mesraba and advanced into surrounding farms.

Mesraba lies just south of the large towns of Douma and Harasta, along the road linking them to the remaining southern area in the insurgent pocket.

The roads connecting the towns to each other were all covered by army fire, the observatory said.

Jaish al-Islam and Failaq al-Rahman, the two main rebel groups in eastern Ghouta, could not be immediately reached for comment.

The two insurgents said earlier that they had staged counter-attacks in recent days that retook some lost positions.

The ferocious three-week assault on the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus has captured about half its area and killed 960 people, according to the Observatory.

The Observatory also said warplanes, helicopters and artillery had been used in bombardment of the area overnight.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Russia, his main ally, said the campaign was needed to end rebel shelling of Damascus and to end the rule of Islamist insurgents over the area's civilians.

The offensive follows the pattern of previous assaults on rebel strongholds, deploying massive air power and tight sieges to force insurgents to accept "evacuation" deals.

These involve rebels surrendering territory in exchange for safe passage to opposition areas in northwest Syria, along with their families and other civilians who do not want to come back under Assad's rule.

Late on Friday, a small number of fighters and their families from the former al Qaeda affiliate previously known as the Nusra Front left Eastern Ghouta under such a deal.

But the group represents only a small portion of the insurgent presence in the enclave, and both Jaish al-Islam and Failaq al-Rahman have said they would not negotiate a similar deal for themselves.

Shortages of food and medical supplies

The intensity of the Government's attack on an enclave that has been besieged since 2013 and suffers acute shortages of food and medical supplies has drawn Western condemnation and demands by United Nation aid agencies for a humanitarian halt in fighting.

The United Nations estimated some 400,000 people were trapped in the enclave.

"Living conditions are harsh ... Shop owners and traders are sending their workers to the shelters to sell food for three times their price before the offensive," said a man in Saqba who identified himself as Abu Abdo in a voice message.

Aid agencies have tried to deliver aid into Eastern Ghouta, but they have only been able to bring in a portion of the amount they wanted.

A convoy was unable to finish unloading on Monday because of continued fighting, bringing in the remaining undelivered food parcels on Friday despite bombardment nearby.

However, UN agencies said most medical supplies had been stripped from the convoy by Syrian Government officials and added that the food supplies brought in were insufficient.

The Government has opened what it said were several safe routes out of Eastern Ghouta for civilians, but none were known to have left so far and Damascus and Moscow accused the rebels of preventing them from fleeing the fighting.

Insurgent groups in Eastern Ghouta deny this, but a Reuters witness on Friday saw gunfire and mortar fire from inside the rebel territory near one of the crossing points.

Reuters