Ungarie's Big Footy a heartfelt tribute to AFL legends the Danihers

Updated 11 March 2018, 14:40 AEDT

AFL legends Terry, Neale, Anthony and Chris Daniher hail from Ungarie in New South Wales.

The big footy in Ungarie is a tribute to the Daniher family. (Credit: ABC)

A struggling town in central New South Wales has unveiled another 'Big Thing' to add to Australia's collection — a giant football.

The ball, which is five metres long and weighs about 800kg, is a tribute to Ungarie's most famous exports, Aussie Rules legends Terry, Neale, Anthony and Chris Daniher.

An inscription on the ball reads: "Ungarie NSW, home of the Danihers."

Between them, the four brothers played 752 games between them for both Essendon and the Sydney Swans.

"It's very much indeed an honour," Terry Daniher said.

"It's not something we ever thought would happen but I think it's wonderful. It's just blown me away and it has been tremendous to catch up with so many faces I haven't seen for a while.

"Mum and Dad and some of the locals here were marvellous in helping us and guiding us as we grew up so this is for them as well."

The day was one of celebration but also emotion, as Neale Daniher continued his fight to find a cure for motor neurone disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2013.

The journey rolls on

"It's an incurable disease and something I have," he said.

"We're always trying to raise funds for treatment and a cure, and if this ball helps with that then all the better.

"Every little bit, every dollar helps."

Anthony Daniher said it was a momentous occasion for the whole Daniher clan.

"Mum and Dad are tickled pink. We've been blessed. Such a journey we've had," he said.

"Eleven kids, we're all still alive and prospering, and 45 grandchildren, with Mum and Dad still with us.

"The journey keeps rolling on and this is another highlight, a really special highlight."

He is confident the 'Big Footy' is going to give Neale and his foundation, Fight MND, a big boost.

"MND is part of our family now but Neale's fighting on. He's going to get that MND," he said.

"When you give him a job, he never fails - he's still kicking a lot of goals."

Ungarie hopes ball will give it bounce

Ungarie has a population of around 400 people and a lot of them have been doing it tough in recent times.

The town has endured four floods in the last five years and has just finished one of its worst harvests in history.

The locals are hopeful the shiny, red ball will bring some bounce back into their town.

"We're over the moon — it's just fantastic," Ray Smith, the Bland Shire Council's general manager, said.

"There's a really strong community spirit here in Ungarie but they do it really tough.

"Hopefully this big football will bring a bit of tourism into town and boost the local economy, and hopefully make everyone happy here."

All four of the Daniher brothers echoed a similar sentiment at the unveiling.

"The Big Footy is great for our family but also for the community," Neale Daniher said.

"Ungarie is a tiny town in the middle of nowhere but a big-hearted community.

"If this means a few more people stop in town, that'd be a good thing."

One man who couldn't wipe the smile from his face this weekend was Andrew Gordon, one of three men responsible for the $60,000 creation.

Tricky piece of the puzzle

Mr Gordon, a long-time Essendon fan, was happy with the finished product but also relieved that the hard work and late nights were over.

"We started in September and the last 20 per cent of the job took 80 per cent of the time, which I guess is always the case," Mr Gordon said.

"I reckon the last month or so, there weren't many finishes before midnight and plenty and 1am and 2am finishes.

"The three of us have been working pretty hard. It had to be done and it had to be right."

Getting the fibreglass and steel ball from Mr Gordon's workshop in Albury, 300km south of Ungarie, to its final destination was the last tricky piece of the puzzle.

"We loaded it into a big truck and sent it on its way," Mr Gordon said.

"I followed very closely behind it to make sure it didn't get a scratch.

"I wanted it to be as perfect as possible, and I'd say it's perfect enough — but only just."