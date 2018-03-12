Faith, fear and fascination from Canberra over the South Australian election

Updated 12 March 2018, 6:25 AEDT

Neither of the major parties seem able to pick what impact Nick Xenophon will have in the upcoming state election.

No-one in Canberra quite knows how SA BEST leader Nick Xenophon will fare against Liberal leader Steven Marshall and Labor Premier Jay Weatherill. (Credit: ABC)

State elections are always an exercise in parochialism, but the upcoming South Australian poll will be an example of that approach to politicking amplified tenfold.

No-one in Canberra seems to know how the three-cornered contest will pan out, or how it will impact federal politics.

It's prompting a mixture of faith in the political abilities of the major parties, fear of the unknown and fascination of the novelty of the campaign from federal politicians watching on.

The political class have had plenty of time to study the impact of third parties — most recently with Pauline Hanson and One Nation's unsuccessful attempt to hold the balance of power in Queensland.

But this election will be different.

The threat to the duopoly is led by the affable Nick Xenophon, and to describe him as a less polarising figure than Senator Hanson is an understatement.

His political success has been built on convincing South Australians that neither the Labor or Liberal parties have the ability or the intent to look after their best interests.

One long-serving MP suggested Mr Xenophon's new party, SA BEST, should be more aptly named "the home for the disgruntled", because the group of candidates Mr Xenophon has drafted include many former major party aspirants — particularly Liberals.

And the Liberals are quick to point out there is a reason why these people were never successful in their attempts to gain preselection for their party — they weren't up to scratch.

Word from inside the Canberra camps are mixed

After 16 years in power Labor appears lethargic, spurred on from time to time by Jay Weatherill taking on an attack-dog persona against his federal foes.

The release of the ICAC report into the Oakden scandal has raised serious concerns about their administration.

The Liberals have faced the purgatory of four terms in Opposition and feel now is their time to take power, but some within the party are concerned voters still don't know what leader Steven Marshall is all about.

Cue Nick Xenophon's return to state politics, and even the name of his party — SA BEST — and his campaign ad which seems to have taken inspiration from televangelism and cut-price Persian rug commercials.

Some Liberals reckon they're going to be fine. They're buoyed by polling, both public and internal, showing Labor's heartland might be hit hardest by the rise of Mr Xenophon.

Others say the opposite — that soft-L Liberals are most likely to change their vote to SA BEST, and the party will find itself having to sandbag its own safe seats as well as attack the traditional Labor enemy in the marginals.

The assortment of opinions on the Labor side are remarkably similar — some arguing their traditional working class base could be the ones to flirt with supporting Mr Xenophon, and others suggesting it's the Liberals that have everything to lose.

But both major parties are taking heart from recent polls that Mr X's X Factor appears to be on the wane.

At a federal level, there's also mild unease about the Commonwealth being forced to work with a South Australian coalition.

Mr Xenophon has proven himself a canny negotiator, often teasing the government by holding out until the very last minute to secure deals on legislation.

Imagine if One Nation cost as much, politically and financially, as Nick Xenophon did in his Senate dealings, one government source pondered.

Passionate parochialism south of the border

In 2014, then prime minister Tony Abbott thought it would be a good idea to stumble across the border and lend his support to Mr Marshall's campaign.

"I want someone as premier who want to work cooperatively with the Commonwealth," he decried.

Too bad that generally isn't what South Australians want.

Parochialism can often manifest itself as a sense of mild persecution in the psyche of the good people of SA.

Think back to Mr Weatherill ripping into Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg mid press conference after being constantly attacked by Malcolm Turnbull and the Coalition for "letting the lights go out" in the 2016 statewide blackout.

Labor are even selling mugs with a screenshot of Mr Frydenberg's face mid-tirade.

Living at the end of the River Murray, there is always an ongoing argument that those over east are taking more than their fair share of the river system's precious water.

Then there's the fact the Victorians nicked the Grand Prix, and the Crows and Port often don't get enough Friday night AFL matches.

After 16 years, the dissatisfied voters of SA might find solace in "the home of the disgruntled" at the ballot box. Emphasis on the "might".