Helicopter crash in New York City's East River kills two, authorities say

Updated 12 March 2018, 11:55 AEDT

At least two people are killed after a helicopter crashes in New York City's East River, authorities say, adding one person has been rescued and divers are searching for more survivors.

A helicopter carrying several people has crashed in New York City's East River, and police and fire department divers are in the water around the partially submerged aircraft, according to officials and media reports.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Eurocopter AS350 went down near the northern end of Roosevelt Island at about 7:00pm (local time) and was reported to be upside-down in the water.

The agency said it was investigating.

Eric Phillips, spokesman for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, said the mayor had been briefed.

"NYPD and FDNY divers already on the scene and in the water," he tweeted.

More to come.