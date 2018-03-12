Myanmar's river dolphins and fishermen double down on unique relationship, as fish stocks dwindle

Updated 12 March 2018, 10:35 AEDT

On a stretch of Myanmar's Ayeyarwady River, 26 dolphins and fishermen from six villages have formed a unique bond — they fish together.

The fishermen of Myanmar's Ayeyarwady river have one of the most unique fishing techniques in the world. (Credit: ABC)

As dawn breaks across the Ayeyarwady River, the rubbery silhouettes of fins break the surface.

The dolphins that we expected to find half an hour down river have appeared on our doorstep, playing just meters from a riverside teashop, almost as if they overheard us the previous evening making plans with the fisherman.

Here, on a stretch of Myanmar's Ayeyarwady River north of Mandalay, 26 dolphins and fishermen from six villages have formed a unique bond — they fish together.

"This tradition stems from the Ayeyarwady, it's something that we have been taught since we were young," said 54-year-old U Maung Lay, considered the master of cooperative fishing.

He taps a pointed stick on the side of his wooden boat to summons the dolphins, while making a strange cooing noise.

"We call them in their way to help them feel safe," U Maung Lay told the ABC.

The dolphins chase the fish towards the boat, then wave their tails above the water to signal for the throw net.

Working together, the fishermen catch six times more fish and the dolphins pick off those escaping the net for an easy meal.

Nobody knows how it started but it has been happening since at least the 1860s.

These days, the fishermen complain about declining fish stocks.

But the unique relationship between dolphin and man might just be the thing that saves them both.

Critically endangered, bouncing back

Irrawaddy dolphins — the species is known by the river's former colonial spelling — are critically endangered.

They exist only in Myanmar's Ayeyarwady River, the Mekong in Cambodia and the Mahakam River in Indonesia.

Pollution, overfishing, abandoned nets and electric fishing are the biggest threats.

"The electric shock fishing is where the fishermen take a car battery and two electrodes, stick them in the water and electrocute the fish, stun them or kill them and then scoop them up," said Alex Diment, a senior technical adviser at Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS).

But conservationists in Myanmar have had some good news recently, with a February survey counting 76 dolphins in the Ayeyarwady River, up from 69 last year and the highest recorded tally.

"[We're] very, very happy because … this is an indicator of our conservation result," said a smiling Naing Lin, site coordinator for WCS in Myanmar.

For those like U Maung Lay who are out on the water every day, there's a special pleasure in seeing new calves with their mothers.

"It's wonderful for us who work on the Ayeyarwady to see this because … if there are more of them, we can rely on each other more," he said.

"They are teaching the young ones to catch smaller fish and they bringing them along, so their children can eat," said U Maung Lay, affectionately using the same Burmese word for a human child.

An incentive to protect the dolphins

Myanmar's Department of Fisheries and Wildlife Conservation Society have been helping these cooperative fishing villages manage a limited eco-tourism program.

Visitors pay about $40 for a cooperative fishing demonstration, which is restricted to two hours a day to avoid stressing the dolphins.

While live-on-board boats are available, only a small number of tourists make the two-day return journey from Mandalay.

"For me it was so beautiful and unique," said Eliot Krivosic, a 15-year-old from Paris, visiting with his mother and sister.

"We've never seen anything like that and it's crazy to think the dolphins are helping the fishermen to get some fish," he said.

The money earned from tourism is shared among the village, with different households taking turns to provide meals for guests.

That way, there's an incentive for everyone to protect the dolphins.

"Eco-tourism helps raise awareness … [and] is starting to become very important for people's livelihoods in remote areas," U Maung Lay said.

Learning to 'talk dolphin'

Encouraged by the rebounding dolphin population and the embrace of eco-tourism, the Myanmar Government has announced a second protected area, further upriver.

There are three separate communities of dolphins in the Ayeyarwady River, separated by natural barriers in the flow, but only the group closest to Mandalay fishes with humans.

That could be changing.

"Other communities are now getting interested in how the cooperative fishing works," Mr Diment said.

"Some of the experienced cooperative fishermen who learnt this technique from their fathers and grandfathers are now travelling to other villages and helping other fishermen … learn to fish with the dolphins."

The master fisherman is keen to share his skills but realistic about how precarious the dolphin population is in the Ayeyarwady.

"Now in 2018 they are prospering, but if we can't maintain their numbers we are at risk of losing this species," U Maung Lay said.

The Myanmar Government is committed to the task and the new protected area stretches 120 kilometres from Sagaing to Shwegu in Kachin State.

"If we want to save the dolphins, we need to make more areas protected," said Han Win from the Department of Fisheries.