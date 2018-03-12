Rockmelon listeria outbreak: Industry demands grower be named after melon demand drops 90pc

Updated 12 March 2018, 18:50 AEDT

Demand for melons of all kind has fallen 90 per cent since a listeria outbreak emanating from single rockmelon grower led to four deaths.

Some are stocking rockmelons again but they say customers are unwilling to buy them despite assurances. (Credit: ABC)

Sales figures showing that consumers remain unconvinced by industry claims that rockmelons are safe to eat is seeing growers now destroying vast amounts of fruit that cannot be sold.

Four people are dead and several others sick after eating rockmelons from a farm in the Riverina in New South Wales.

The NSW Food Authority has refused to name the grower, but the industry is calling for them to be identified and explain what caused the outbreak.

"I know that growers would like the NSW Food Authority to name that grower … to date that's not happened … and we desperately want to get that report," said Diane Fullelove, the Australian Melon Association's industry development manager.

She said the outbreak occurred on just one property and wants the grower named in order to protect the reputation of the other growers.

"We have a strong reputation for all our fruit and vegetables as clean and green and we don't want one farm to jeopardize that," she said.

Demand for melons in Australia has fallen by 90 per cent since the deaths and led to the closure of export markets in Indonesia and Singapore.

Australia's largest melon export market, the United Arab Emirates, has just re-opened access.

With very little demand for the fruit, rockmelons are now being stored or destroyed, according to Ms Fullelove.

"Some are just being dumped, some growers are hoping they can recover part of their season, but others have decide to plough their crops in," she said.

Adding further pressure, fruit from northern Australia is set to be harvested in about six weeks and the industry is hoping to have these issues worked out before then.

Ms Fullelove said growers are deeply upset by the outbreak and the delays.

"People are very angry and I don't blame them. This is their livelihood. It's their families, their workers they can't pay, the bills they can't pay in small towns. It's a serious situation," she said.

While independent fruit and vegetable retailers have returned rockmelons to the shelves, they say their customers simply do not trust the product.

Meanwhile, major supermarkets are reportedly still working with their suppliers to ensure safety standards are met before they restock.

All 15 growers in Australia have tested their melons and checked their safety procedures.

The industry and food authorities are assuring customers that all melons on shelves now are safe to eat.