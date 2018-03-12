Teenager Michael Brack stabbed to death over $160 drug deal, Supreme Court hears

Updated 12 March 2018, 17:00 AEDT

An accused murderer "flipped out" and attacked a 16-year-old with a kitchen knife, causing him to bleed to death in minutes after a drug deal gone wrong, prosecutors tell a Brisbane court.

Michael Brack died at the scene, despite efforts from neighbours and paramedics to save his life. (Credit: ABC)

A teenage boy was stabbed to death because his alleged attacker thought the 16-year-old was backing out of a $160 drug deal, a court has heard.

Ryan John Howes has pleaded not guilty to murdering Michael Brack, who died from a single stab wound after he bled out in a Bundall street, on Queensland's Gold Coast, in November 2015.

On the opening day of his trial, prosecutors told the Supreme Court in Brisbane that Michael had gone with friends to sell Howes 14 grams of marijuana, but Mr Howes said he needed to go home and get money which made the teenager frustrated and anxious to leave.

Prosecutor Glen Cash told jurors witnesses would say Mr Howes "flipped out" and stabbed the teenager with a kitchen knife which almost severed an artery.

"He used that to strike Michael Brack … to the left side of the lower neck," Mr Cash said.

Mr Cash said the teenager bled to death "in a matter of minutes".

The court heard Michael's friends drove away from the scene because they were in fear of Howes trying to get into the vehicle.

Michael died at the scene, despite neighbours coming to his aid and paramedics' attempts to revive him.

The jury was told they would hear evidence from an undercover police officer who spoke to Howes in the cells after he was arrested.

Mr Howes allegedly said he heard the click of a gun when he approached Michael at the vehicle.

Mr Cash said one of Michael's friends would give evidence that a few months before the death, he saw what appeared to be gun in the 16-year-old's room but "whether it was real or not, it wasn't functioning".

The court was told a key issue in the trial would be whether there was an intention to kill.

Michael's family have attended the trial, which is scheduled to run for two weeks with up to 20 witnesses expected to give evidence.