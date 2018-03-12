Why your breakfast foods contain so many added vitamins and minerals

Updated 12 March 2018, 7:40 AEDT

Adding synthetic nutrients to food may seem like a modern marketing ploy, but its history extends back more than a century.

Fortified foods are designed to reach as many people as possible, but they aren't a new phenomenon. (Credit: ABC licensed)

If you're reading this while munching on breakfast, take a quick look at the ingredients in your cereal. You might see added niacin, thiamine, riboflavin, B6 and folate in the list.

Now, the milk you've poured over it. Is there extra calcium in there?

Your toasted bread may contain iron and zinc, smeared with margarine that supplies you with a bit of vitamin D. And that glass of juice you wash it all down with is probably enhanced with an extra dose of vitamin C.

Adding synthetic vitamins and minerals to food — called fortification — or replacing those lost during processing — called enrichment — may seem like modern marketing ploys, but their history extends to the early 1900s, according to University of Newcastle molecular nutritionist Emma Beckett.

The reason? To tackle widespread nutritional deficiencies.

"Food fortification has a history going back more than 100 years when certain foods weren't always readily available, and when you had big divisions between rich people and poor people," she said.

In Australia, the recommended intake of vitamins and minerals is set by the National Health and Medical Research Council.

And while it's possible to hit those targets by eating seasonal produce and wholefoods, not everyone can access or afford such a diet.

One of the big reasons cereals are fortified, Dr Beckett said, is because they're cheap. Everyone can get a hold of them.

"And if you think about margarine having vitamin D, that comes from post-World War II, when butter wasn't available."

Vitamin D occurs naturally in butter.

"People might think it's a modern thing, in terms of food marketing and being able to hype things up, but it's a very tightly regulated system," Dr Beckett said.

"You can't just willy-nilly add vitamins and minerals to food."

Who regulates food fortification and enrichment?

Food Standards Australia New Zealand governs how much of each vitamin and mineral can be added — and what foods can be fortified too.

"You couldn't add vitamins and minerals to alcohol and try to call that healthy," Dr Beckett said.

Some foods are required to be fortified or enriched. For instance:

Wheat flour that is sold as suitable for making bread ... must contain: (a) no less than 2 mg/kg, and no more than 3 mg/kg, of folic acid; and (b) no less than 6.4 mg/kg thiamin.

The reason for this is the act of processing wheat destroys or eliminates certain nutrients.

Refined flour uses only the tissue inside the wheat seed. The bran and germ, which contain many essential nutrients, are discarded.

Can my body process synthetic vitamins and minerals?

Some synthetic vitamins are biologically and chemically identical to the natural forms. For others, there are slight differences.

There are questions about whether or not some synthetic vitamins and minerals can be used by our body, "but in general, they are quite similar", Dr Beckett said.

Take, for instance, the B-vitamin folate — the most studied of the vitamins.

Folic acid is one form of folate. "The synthetic version [of folic acid] is very stable, which is why they use it in fortification and supplementation," Dr Beckett said.

It helps protect against defects in a developing foetus' neural tube, which folds and closes to form the brain and spinal cord.

This all happens in the first few weeks of pregnancy. If it doesn't close completely, it can produce disorders like spina bifida.

Part of the reason flour has added folate is to help women who are pregnant, but don't yet know it, Dr Beckett said.

Australian millers have been required to add folic acid to bread-making flour since September 2009.

Prior to this, 20 out of 10,000 babies born to women of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander origin had a neural tube defect.

After mandatory bread fortification, this dropped to just five out of every 10,000 — the same as non-Indigenous populations.

Can eating too much of these foods be toxic?

In short, it's unlikely. Too much vitamin B6 can be toxic, but to get anywhere near those levels you'd need to eat 250 slices of bread every day over a couple of weeks.

What can tip you over the edge, though, is long-term supplement use.

"Now, we've got people spending billions of dollars on multivitamins and other supplements," Dr Beckett said.

"If you look at [supplements and fortified foods] in concert, that's when you might see people overdoing it on certain vitamins."

This is one of the problems with fortification, she added.

"It gets people thinking about nutrients, rather than focusing on food."

Dr Beckett's advice is not to bother with supplements, unless a doctor recommends one for a certain condition — or folic acid for pregnancy.

And it's also important to remember that fortified foods aren't always the best choice. There's a lot else to consider.

"Just because a packet might say that it contains added vitamins and minerals, doesn't mean they're healthy," Dr Beckett said.