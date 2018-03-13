Banking royal commission slams NAB for failing to disclose bad behaviour

Updated 13 March 2018, 18:20 AEDT

The National Australia Bank is criticised by the banking royal commission for not disclosing fraudulent behaviour by its bankers and third parties to the corporate regulator within the legal deadline.

NAB executive Anthony Waldron was grilled today by senior counsel assisting the commission, Rowena Orr, QC, about the bank's Introducer Program, which saw professionals, including solicitors, accountants and financial planners, refer customers to the bank for loans in exchange for commissions.

In November 2015, the bank fired five bank staff in the Greater Western Sydney area, including two branch managers, for dishonesty, fraud and conflict of interest involving the Introducer Program.

The contract of two introducers was also terminated.

But NAB did not report the significant breach to the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) within the 10-day deadline under the Corporations Act.

Instead, NAB reported the behaviour to ASIC in February 2016.

Commissioner Kenneth Hayne was scathing about the delay when questioning Mr Waldron.

"NAB knew enough to sack five employees for dishonesty and for conflict of interest," she said.

"It knew enough by November to sack people for those reasons. [Are] you telling me it didn't know enough to tell ASIC there was a problem?"

Mr Waldron said he could not offer a reason for the delay.

The misconduct involving the Introducer Program included faked customer signatures on loan applications and the use of fake documents, including payslips, as well as unsuitable loans provided to customers.

One of the sacked branch managers was accused of being dishonest about their relationship with an introducer, with the introducer's address the same as the branch manager's immediate family address.

The same branch manager was accused by a whistle-blower of misconduct in an April 2015 internal NAB email.

Another sacked employee was accused by a whistle-blower of taking a bribe which she later returned.

NAB internal documents tendered during the commission showed NAB introducers had a target of $2 million a year in loan referrals and $10 million for commercial lending.

Introducers got commissions of about 0.4 per cent of the value of a loan, and between 2013 to 2016, when fraudulent behaviour was identified, NAB had 8,000 introducers.

Nearly 46,000 home loans worth more than $24 billion were referred to NAB by introducers over those three years.

Dozens disciplined over Introducer Program

Commissioner Hayne estimated that NAB would have paid out about $100 million in commissions during that time.

Mr Waldron even admitted that some introducers were gym owners who referred loan customers to NAB in breach of the program rules.

"We weren't as strict as ensuring they came from industries we were comfortable with," Mr Waldron told Ms Orr in response to a question.

The bank sacked 20 staff in New South Wales and Victoria last year, and disciplined more than 30 others over the Introducer Program.

In a letter to customers released just before the hearing began today, NAB boss Andrew Thorburn said the bank acknowledged it had not done the right thing by customers in the past and that conduct was regrettable and unacceptable.

"It is important to note that since the issue was identified in 2015 via NAB's whistle-blower program, we have made extensive changes to our Introducer Program, worked closely with ASIC, fully reviewed the cause of the issue including engaging KPMG to carry out an investigation, and commenced a remediation program for customers," Mr Thorburn said.

Credit cards Australia's biggest financial problem

Commissioner Hayne was stern towards the bankers in today's hearing. He directed Mr Waldron to be careful in his responses to questions from Ms Orr.

"There's a world of difference between 'would have' and 'I know'," he said.

"I'll be much assisted if you confine yourself to what you know or you can point to in the documents."

The commission also heard from consumer advocate Karen Cox from the Financial Rights Legal Centre in Sydney.

She told the hearing that credit cards were Australia's biggest financial problem.

"The whole time I have worked at the Financial Rights Legal Centre, credit cards have been the number one issue with the exception of about three years around the global financial crisis, when home loans became the biggest concern for a short time," she said.

"In most of those cases people also had a credit card debt, but their home loan had become their main concern."

Banks slammed for lack of disclosure

During the opening of the first round of public hearings, Ms Orr slammed some of Australia's banks for their "less comprehensive approach" to requests for information about misconduct from Commissioner Hayne.

Ms Orr said Aussie Home Loans, which is now owned by the Commonwealth Bank, submitted a brief response of just eight paragraphs in relation to its fraudulent brokers and broker arrangements.

"Aussie Home Loans acknowledged no misconduct in the last 10 years," she said.

Ms Orr also said the CBA failed to provide enough information about the misconduct it had been involved in.

"CBA's first submission adopted a high-level and general approach, which meant that it did not disclose the totality of the conduct that it has engaged in in relation to consumer lending over the last 10 years that constitutes misconduct or conduct that falls below community standards or expectations," she said.

"Much of the information provided by CBA in its second submission was not in a form which made it possible to easily understand the type and the scale of CBA's misconduct events over the past five years."

Ms Orr also said data from the ASIC showed Australian banks had paid nearly $250 million in compensation to almost 540,000 home loan customers since July 2010.

The refunds were made because of issues relating to fraudulent documents, administrative errors or breaches of responsible lending laws.

Ms Orr said so far the commission had received 1,894 public submissions, with more than two-thirds of submissions concerning the banking industry.

She said home loans were a particular focus of complaints, with more than half of all new home loans now organised by a mortgage broker.

"Some Australians have expressed concerns about both financial services entities and brokers falsifying documents to obscure the true circumstances of consumers in order to obtain larger loans for the consumer," she said.