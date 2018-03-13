Search

Banking royal commission starts hearing from witnesses: Live blog

Updated 13 March 2018, 10:00 AEDT
By business reporter Michael Janda

Two National Australia Bank executives are among the first witnesses on day one of the banking royal commission.

The banking royal commission kicks off today and will be hearing from its first witnesses.

The initial focus is on residential mortgages and how bank staff and brokers may be manipulating applications to get home loans over the line and receive their bonuses and commissions.

