Banking royal commission to put liar loans in the spotlight, but what are they?

Updated 13 March 2018, 6:50 AEDT

The banking royal commission is kicking off with an inquiry into fraudulent mortgages.

A UBS survey found that around a third of loan applications were not "completely factual". (Credit: ABC)

The banking royal commission kicks off in earnest today, with the first hearings that will examine evidence and see witnesses questioned.

And what better place to start than looking at home loans.

It's by far the biggest business in Australian banking, with more than $1.7 trillion in residential mortgages outstanding.

That's about two-thirds of all the money lent by Australian financial institutions, dwarfing personal loans, credit cards and business borrowing.

Aside from making up the bulk of banking in Australia, the mortgage sector to date has been one of the less investigated areas in financial services.

Known knowns, known unknowns and unknown unknowns

To borrow a phrase from former US defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld, there are known knowns, known unknowns and unknown unknowns.

Given the royal commission's limited timeframe, commissioner Kenneth Hayne can't afford to waste time looking at the known knowns, that is scandals that have already been investigated (such as Storm, CommInsure or money laundering), or looking for the unknown unknowns.

That leaves the known unknowns as the logical focus — and mortgage lending falls squarely in that category.

We know there are some dodgy loans issued based on false information and fraudulent documents provided by mortgage brokers.

Since it assumed responsibility for enforcement in this area in July 2010, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has undertaken more than 100 investigations, resulting in 15 criminal convictions and 60 personal bans or restrictions on providing financial services, many of which related to mortgage brokers.

'Liar loans' could be worth $500 billion

But that's the tip of the iceberg if research from UBS proves to be accurate.

The investment bank's research department has surveyed about 1,000 recent home buyers each year for the past two years.

Only 67 per cent of respondents to last year's survey said their mortgage application was "completely factual and accurate" — that leaves one third who admitted to telling some kind of porky.

Most of those appear to have been white lies, with about a quarter of respondents saying their application was "mostly factual and accurate".

But that still leaves 8 per cent who said their loan documents were only "partially factual", and 1 per cent who refused to say.

If you multiply Australia's $1.7 trillion home loan balance by a 33 per cent fraud rate, with a few adjustments here and there, you get to the attention grabbing headline that there might be $500 billion in what UBS calls "liar loans".

The most common mistruth in the applications was understating living expenses, which makes sense because it is something that's very difficult for a bank to verify.

That's why banks are supposed to use a conservative benchmark for expenses as a baseline. The problem is many banks have been, and some still are, using a poverty line measure of household expenses.

It just doesn't make sense to expect a household earning more than $200,000 a year to have the same living costs as people surviving on the minimum wage.

This is something ASIC is currently taking Westpac to court over, and therefore an issue the royal commission will probably avoid going into for now.

Borrowers encouraged to lie, statistics suggest

Understating other debts, overstating income or overvaluing existing assets each accounted for about 15 per cent of the misrepresentations.

The rate of inaccurate applications went up dramatically for people who went through mortgage brokers compared to those who applied directly through the bank, suggesting many brokers are encouraging their clients to lie.

More than 50 per cent of loans are now obtained through a mortgage broker, so this is a worrying possibility.

In each of these cases, the royal commission will also need to consider whether the bank should have picked up the lies if it had done proper checks.

UBS is concerned that the documentation required to verify information such as the borrower's income is inadequate.

In a case around car financing, the Federal Court has already found that relying on a few payslips may not be sufficient evidence to satisfy responsible lending laws.

Banks could be in a world of pain

But the commission's immediate focus hits closer to home — that is where it's the bank officers themselves accused of falsifying the information.

The first case study listed is NAB's "introducer program", where third parties such as accountants and solicitors received commissions for referring loan customers to the bank.

NAB sacked 20 staff last year and disciplined more than 30 others, and it is set to be grilled over how the incentive payments may have encouraged bank staff and third parties to do whatever it took to get loan applications over the line.

The scandal affected at least 2,300 loans, which is not small change when the average new mortgage is around $400,000.

The commission is also looking at fraudulent brokers and broker arrangements related to Aussie Home Loans, now owned by the Commonwealth Bank, before looking at CBA's broker arrangements.

If Mr Hayne's hearings over the next few days, and the subsequent months, find that banks haven't done enough to verify the information on home loan applications then they could be in a world of pain.

That pain will only get worse if it turns out that it was often bank officers themselves who fiddled the figures to get mortgages approved.

If the housing markets in the big cities head south and lots of people default on their loans, UBS warns that the banks could find themselves facing billions of dollars in litigation from people who claim they should never have been approved for their mortgage in the first place.