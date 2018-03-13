British PM Theresa May gives Russia 24-hour ultimatum over nerve poison hit on double agent Sergei Skripal

Updated 13 March 2018, 11:10 AEDT

The British Prime Minister says Russia is "highly likely" to have been behind a March 4 nerve gas attack and if Russian state involvement is proven, it will be considered an "unlawful use of force".

It is "highly likely" Russia was responsible for poisoning ex-spy Sergei Skripal with a military-grade nerve agent in south-western England last week, Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May says.

Key points: Nerve gas identified as form of Novichock

200 British troops deployed to assist investigation

Salisbury locals who visited area urged to wash clothing and take other precautions

Ms May said should Russian state involvement be proven, it would be considered an "unlawful use of force by the Russian state against the United Kingdom", and she gave the Russian ambassador until the end of Tuesday to respond.

Ms May said Mr Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a form of nerve agent known as Novichok, and there were two possible explanations: the attack was an act of the Russian state, or Russia had lost control of a deadly banned substance.

She said Britain expected the Russian ambassador to explain which version was true.

Ms May spoke in the House of Commons after she chaired a National Security Council meeting to hear the latest evidence in the case.

She has been under mounting pressure to hit Russia with sanctions, diplomatic expulsions and other measures in response to the poisoning, the latest in a string of mysterious mishaps to befall Russians in Britain in recent years.

Ms May said Britain would consider tough action if the Russian explanation was inadequate, but did not give details.

"There can be no question of business as usual with Russia," she said.

Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter, Yulia, remain in critical condition following the March 4 nerve agent attack.

A police detective who came in contact with them is in serious but stable condition.

Russia dismisses 'circus show'

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called Ms May's ultimatum "a circus show in the British Parliament".

"The conclusion is obvious: it's another political information campaign, based on a provocation," she told the Russian TASS news agency.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Mr Skripal worked for British intelligence and was poisoned on British soil, and therefore the incident, "has nothing to do with Russia, let alone the Russian leadership".

The case has similarities to the killing of former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko, who was poisoned with radioactive tea in London in 2006.

A British inquiry concluded his death was the work of the Russian state and had probably been authorised by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

US says poison came from Russia

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the poisoning "clearly came from Russia" and "certainly will trigger a response".

Mr Tillerson said he did not know whether Russia's government had knowledge of the poisoning, but argued the poison could not have originated anywhere else.

He said the substance was known to the US and was "only in the hands of a very, very limited number of parties".

Mr Tillerson said it was "almost beyond comprehension" that a state actor would use such a dangerous substance in a public place.

Mr Skripal was a Russian military intelligence officer when he was recruited to spy for Britain in the 1990s.

He was jailed in Russia in 2006 for revealing state secrets before being freed in a spy swap in 2010.

He had settled in the cathedral city of Salisbury, 140 kilometres south-west of London.

He and his daughter were found comatose on a bench near the city centre after visiting an Italian restaurant and a pub.

Locals advised to wash clothes

Almost 200 troops, including soldiers trained in chemical warfare and decontamination, have been deployed to Salisbury to assist the police investigation into where the nerve agent came from and how it was delivered.

British officials said the risk to the public was low, but urged people who visited the Zizzi restaurant or the Mill pub to wash their clothes and take other precautions.

Some questioned why it took health authorities a week to issue the advice.

Andy Harder, 63, who works in a coin and stamp collector's shop in Salisbury, had been in the Mill pub the day after the Skripals were attacked, and before police cordoned off the area.

Mr Harder said he washed his jacket off with an antiseptic cleaner after authorities gave the guidance on Sunday.

"So I've washed all my clothes, I've taken my jacket and done that with Dettol — I mean I don't know what to use, really," he said.

"That's supposed to kill most things. I've had a good scrub up, so it should be OK."

ABC/wires