Fact check: Did Nick Xenophon vote with Malcolm Turnbull to cut the age pension?

Updated 13 March 2018, 8:00 AEDT

SA Unions says that SA Best Leader Nick Xenophon voted with Malcolm Turnbull to cut the age pension.

The claim

Despite his own upbeat campaigning for Saturday's state election, former senator Nick Xenophon has drawn the ire of South Australia's labour movement and become the focus of radio and online advertisements attacking his parliamentary voting record.

The peak body representing the state's unions, SA Unions, posted a Facebook video taking aim at Mr Xenophon's dealings in Federal Parliament.

A week after posting the first video, they posted a different video with the same script.

Both claimed: "He voted with [Prime Minister Malcolm] Turnbull to cut pensions for older South Australians."

Did Mr Xenophon, who leads the SA Best party, really vote to cut the age pension?

RMIT ABC Fact Check investigates.

The verdict

SA Unions' claim is overblown.

Only two legislative changes affecting age pension payments have taken effect since Mr Turnbull became Prime Minister.

Both were legislated and voted on during the Abbott government.

The first of these capped the amount of income from defined benefit schemes that seniors are able to exclude from the pension's income test.

However, there is no record of Mr Xenophon having voted for the measure, and his office did not provide details of his support.

He did vote for changes to the age pension assets test, which took effect on January 1, 2017.

These amendments raised the "free area" threshold, below which a person's assets do not affect how much pension they receive.

But they also doubled the rate at which payments are reduced for every $1,000 of assets above the threshold.

Three experts told Fact Check that the results of the changes were mixed: some people with fewer assets will have had their pension increased, while relatively wealthy people with greater assets will have had their payments reduced or cut entirely.

Figures issued recently by the Department of Social Services demonstrate this double-edged result, with 165,200 people benefitting from the changes and another 370,000 (roughly 9 per cent of pensioners, nationally) losing out.

So, while the age pension itself has not been cut, some people's individual entitlements have been affected.

This is not the case, however, for people who are less well-off. For example, home-owning couples with assets of less than $375,000 and individual homeowners ($250,000) will not have been affected.

SA Unions also suggested to Fact Check that the Turnbull Government's Welfare Reform Bill was further evidence of Mr Xenophon voting to cut pensions.

However, these changes do not affect seniors payments specifically and the bill is yet to pass the Senate.

Assessing the claim

Mr Xenophon was a senator for more than nine years, from July 2008 to late last year.

He resigned in October 2017 to contest the upcoming South Australian election at the helm of his new political party, SA Best.

Despite his absence, Mr Xenophon's federal parliamentary party, the Nick Xenophon Team (NXT), retains three seats in the national Parliament — two in the Senate and one in the House of Representatives.

SA Unions' advertisements criticise Mr Xenophon for voting "with Turnbull".

Fact Check takes this to mean that he or other NXT members had voted with the Liberal Party in the time since Mr Turnbull became Prime Minister (September 15, 2015).

Fact Check has also considered legislative changes that took effect after this date.

What changes have been proposed?

SA Unions referred Fact Check to two media articles in support of its claim.

The first, published in The Guardian, details the status of negotiations between NXT and the Turnbull Government over the latter's Welfare Reform Bill (as at January 3, 2018).

The second discusses changes to the pension assets test, legislated in June 2015.

Fact Check has searched for other legislative changes to payments for older Australians, excluding changes to the carers payment or disability support pension.

According to a list of federal budget measures affecting older Australians, published by the Department of Human Services, the Government has proposed few welfare changes since 2013-14.

Of these, fewer still made it to a parliamentary vote or took effect after September 2015.

The seniors supplement, for example, ceased from July 1, 2015.

And the Abbott government's proposal to change the indexation of the age pension was abandoned, ultimately replaced by changes to the assets test (although lifting retirement age from 67 to 70 remains party policy).

An exception was a tightening of the "defined benefit cap", which took effect on January 1, 2016.

This limited the amount of income from defined benefit superannuation schemes that seniors could exclude from the pension's income test.

However, because the bill was passed with the support of both major parties, the parliamentary Hansard does not record the votes of individual members.

Only Mr Xenophon can say whether he supported the measure, but when Fact Check contacted his office, a spokesman declined to provide further information beyond what is available in Hansard.



The Welfare Reform Bill

The Guardian article nominated by SA Unions concerned the Government's Social Services Legislation Amendment (Welfare Reform) Bill 2017.

However, Professor Peter Whiteford, of ANU's Crawford School of Public Policy, told Fact Check that he did not think the bill was related to the age pension.

And a briefing note from the Australian Council of Social Services shows that its criticism of the bill is unrelated to the age pension.

The proposed changes mainly target jobseekers, and include proposals for drug-testing welfare recipients and abolishing several welfare payments by 2020.

Most people receiving these payments, according to the bill's explanatory memorandum, would instead receive a jobseeker payment, carer payment or the age pension, and their payments would not be reduced.

However, 200 women living overseas would lose their entitlements when the wife pension was abolished.

Closed to new entrants since 1995, this payment is for the female partners of age pensioners or disability support pensioners not eligible for their own pension.

Fact Check considers it a stretch to define overseas recipients of the wife pension, who may not themselves be at retirement age, "older South Australians".

Moreover, by the time the Guardian article was published, the Welfare Reform Bill had long passed the lower house, without the support of NXT's Rebekha Sharkie.

And as of March 5, 2018, it had not passed the Senate.

Voting for the assets test

Changes to the age pension assets test took effect on January 1, 2017.

Legislated towards the very end of Tony Abbott's prime ministership, the Social Services Legislation Amendment (Fair and Sustainable Pensions) Bill 2015 was a 2015-16 budget measure expected to save $2.4 billion over the forward estimates.

Critics of the bill included the Labor Party and advocacy group National Seniors.

Among its supporters were the Greens and the Australian Council of Social Services, which said the bill was "sound and fair" and struck "the right balance".

The Senate Hansard confirms that Mr Xenophon voted for the bill.

So what did it do?

Age pension payments are subject to both an income and an assets test.

Under the assets test, pensioners can hold assets up to a certain value without their pension being affected.

For every $1,000 in assets above this "free area", pension payments are gradually reduced to zero by the so-called "taper rate".

The amendments raised the free area but made the taper rate more aggressive.

It meant, for example, that a couple who did not own their own home could now have assets totalling $575,000 before their pension started to reduce — up from a previous $433,000.

But it also meant that pensioners would lose $3 per fortnight for every $1,000 above the asset limit, double the previous $1.50 set by the Howard government.

Because payments would be reduced more rapidly, the new taper rate effectively lowered the ceiling at which retirees could still claim a part pension.

The family home is excluded from the assets test. However, non-homeowning pensioners are allowed a higher asset limit.





Asset test — Non-homeowners

Pre-2017 From Jan 2017 Single

Free area threshold $348,500 $450,000 Upper limit $922,000 $747,000 Couple (combined)

Free area threshold $433,000 $575,000 Upper limit $1,298,000 $1,023,000





Asset test — Homeowners

Pre-2017 From Jan 2017 Single

Free area threshold $202,000 $250,000 Upper limit $775,500 $547,000 Couple (combined)

Free area threshold $286,500 $375,000 Upper limit $1,151,500 $823,000

Source: Australian Parliament, 2015; Credit: RMIT ABC Fact Check

Note: These limits are indexed every six months. Current limits are available on the DHS website.

A cut for some

Three experts told Fact Check the adjustments had mixed effects, with some people worse off due to the more aggressive taper rate.

On March 1, 2018, Department of Social Services executives told Senate estimates that, since January 2017, pension payments for 277,700 people had been reduced.

Another 92,300 people had lost access to their part-pension.

Fact Check calculates that, all up, roughly 9 per cent of age and Veterans' Affairs pensioners (370,000) lost out.

This is based on the department's previous projections, which put the total number of pensions negatively affected by the changes (327,300) at around 8 per cent.

ANU's Professor Whiteford said: "If you're completely outside the age pension asset test you're in the top 25 per cent of [people] at the age of 65."

He pointed out that the new rules amounted to a tighter targeting of the pension for people with higher levels of assets.

"So it's not the same as a cut in the payment rate," he said.

Professor Roger Wilkins, deputy director of the Melbourne Institute, described those affected as "a relatively affluent group among aged pensioners".

His 2016 analysis found that the increased taper would lead to fewer people having enough savings to retire "comfortably" (as defined by the Association of Superannuation Funds Australia).

But Professor Wilkins told Fact Check that a "comfortable retirement" and an "adequate retirement" were not the same thing.

"No-one's being caused by this change to have a living standard fall below what you get on a full age pension," he said.

Rafal Chomik, a Senior Research Fellow with the ARC Centre of Excellence in Population Ageing Research, said payments were curbed for "a whole bunch of people who had potentially very large houses and reasonable, or quite high, levels of assets".

But, he noted, since the net result was a saving for the Government, the measure amounted to an overall cut to the pension budget.

More help for those who need it

Still, there were some positive outcomes arising from the increased "free area".

According to the department's figures, pensions had increased for 165,200 seniors — including 47,600 who now qualified for a full pension.

Professor Wilkins said the change did not reduce payments for those most in need.

"In fact, it had the opposite effect," he said.

Professor Whiteford agreed, noting that "some people with a relatively low level of assets are better off".

He added: "It doesn't change the rate of payment for maximum rate people; it reduces it for people with substantial assets."

Mr Chomik described the change as "a cut for some and an increase for others".

"It's true to say that the measure improved the situation of people who are worse off."

The Department of Social Services has previously estimated that the changes would result in 171,500 pensioners with moderate assets receiving a boost of about $30 a fortnight.



