Givenchy in pictures: The iconic creations of the French fashion designer

Updated 13 March 2018, 11:45 AEDT

Take a look at Givenchy's creations, from his first collection to the brand's modern-day designs.

The fashion world is mourning iconic French designer Hubert de Givenchy, who has died at the age of 91.

Givenchy counted the likes of Audrey Hepburn, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Grace Kelly among his loyal fans after he launched his label in 1952.

His hallmark creations included balloon-sleeved blouses and calf-length trousers with flared hems, which were hailed at the time as airy alternatives to the tight waists and artificial curves of the time.

Givenchy sold his fashion house to LVMH in 1988 and retired several years later, but the brand remained a firm favourite of celebrities and royalty the world over.

More recent fans include Margot Robbie, Julia Roberts, Jessica Chastain, Rosamund Pike, Gal Gadot, Rooney Mara and the Kardashian clan.

Here we take a look at Givenchy's creations, from his first collection to the brand's modern-day designs.

The first collection

Audrey Hepburn

Grace Kelly

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis

Margot Robbie

Jessica Chastain

Rosamund Pike

Rooney Mara

Kim Kardashian