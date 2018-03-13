Nicole Bolton leads Australia to eight-wicket victory over India in one-day match

Updated 13 March 2018, 10:15 AEDT

A century to opener Nicole Bolton helps the Australian women's team claim an eight-wicket victory in its one-day series opener against India in Vadodara.

Opener Nicole Bolton was unbeaten on 100 when Australia reached the target. (Credit: Reuters)

A century to opener Nicole Bolton has helped the Australian women's cricket team claim an eight-wicket victory in its one-day series opener against India in Vadodara.

Australia comfortably chased down India's total of 201 with more than 17 overs to spare.

Bolton, who finished the day unbeaten on 100, said the tourists were rewarded for taking the game to India.

"I think I was really determined to go out there and play really positively," she said.

"I know India has a great attack, and to finish not-out at the end and get the girls over the line I think is something that I'll look back on."

Bolton and opening partner Alyssa Healy got the chase off to a flying start, reaching 60 before Healy was caught on 38 from just 29 balls.

Meg Lanning was then run out for 33 (off 38 balls), leaving Ellyse Perry (25 off 26) to partner Bolton to the finish line.

Jess Jonassen did the damage with the ball for Australia, claiming 4 for 30 off 10 overs.

Game two of the three-match series is on Thursday.