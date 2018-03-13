Q&A: How can population growth be managed to stop a 'Gordon Gekko type of world'?

Updated 13 March 2018, 1:50 AEDT

Australia's growing population is putting strain on services and causing more Australians to question immigration policy — but the Q&A audience hears nothing will change until politicians have a lot more courage.

Bob Carr (right) says the majority of Australians have finally realised migration needs to be curbed. (Credit: ABC)

For a long time Bob Carr thought he was a "lonely voice" warning Australia's immigration policy was letting in too many people.

He told a Q&A episode focusing on population growth that he still believes that, but so do 74 per cent of the country, something the former New South Wales premier described as "the first breakthrough".

"Even those people, those born overseas, are still asking whether we can achieve the same benefits at a less dramatic pace," Mr Carr said.

One-third of the studio audience were from Parramatta, Camden and Wilton — areas of western Sydney at the coalface of rapid development.

Many of the questions touched on the problems those areas face such as housing affordability, overcrowded schools, poor public transport and traffic congestion.

As Sydney resident Jeanette Brokman put it: "What can we do to stop this Gordon Gekko type of world?"

John Daley, chief executive of independent think tank the Grattan Institute, said it would be up to the country's leaders.

"Unfortunately, it will take our politicians to have a lot more courage," Mr Daley said.

So will the politicians do anything?

When asked if politicians understand how angry people are about mass migration, panellist Tim Flannery, Chief Councillor of the Climate Council, said there was an underlying issue.

"Having lived through government after government that has promised to fix them with decentralisation or new projects — it's never happened," Mr Flannery said.

"It's because politicians, with very few exceptions such as Bob (Carr), none of them want a smaller constituency, none of our church leaders want a smaller congregation.

"So unless we, the people, speak up on this, and are heard and control the agenda, special interest groups will see population growth continue."

Last month former prime minister Tony Abbott repeated calls to slash Australia's migrant intake but was quickly silenced by his Cabinet colleagues.

Mr Carr pointed out he had proposed a similar measure long ago.

"He agrees with me! I've been saying this much longer than him," he said.

Mr Carr said moves to stabilise or reduce Australia's population would not threaten the country's economic security.

"The most recent study that I read shows that you could abolish it (the Skilled Migration Program) tomorrow without any employers seeing the difference," Mr Carr said.

"The markets of Asia are opening up for us … in this era, having a big domestic market has got no advantage in the way it did for us in the 1950s or the 1970s.

"The world is our market."

Migrants don't want congested roads either

Panellist Jiyoung (Jay) Song, a senior lecturer in Korean Studies from the Asia Institute of the University of Melbourne, received her permanent residency six months ago.

Dr Song said the question was not about the number of migrants, who were largely skilled workers under the age of 45.

"They [the politicians] are creating some fearmongering and finger-pointing, the migrant is a problem," Dr Song said.

"What Australia wants is what migrants want.

"We don't want the congested, heavy traffic when we go to work. We also respect the clean environment, sustainable, and we all want to grow together as a nation."

Dr Song said as a global connected world, it could not be ignored that population was growing outside Australia.

"The most important thing is to have the broadband, the fixed broadband speed is slow," she said.

"We need a connected world. For that we need talent and there is a global race for talent and these highly-mobile people going around, where is the best country to live permanently.

"I myself, like millions of other people in Australia, chose Australia. We see potential there."

Australia's public transport "not that bad"

Property Council of Australia NSW executive director Jane Fitzgerald said parts of Sydney were playing "catch-up" with its rail and infrastructure.

She said the key was to plan for growth.

"We need to think about how we learn the lessons of the past 20 years where we've grown by 6 million already," Ms Fitzgerald said.

"For all of the struggles that we face in a city like Sydney, or a city like Melbourne, they are better cities than they were 20 years ago.

"If we plan for and we deliver infrastructure in the way that we can confidently, then we will be okay."

Mr Daley said Australia could solve its infrastructure problems by looking to global cities like Singapore, which imposed high costs and restrictions on cars driving on the roads.

"It is not wildly popular, the idea that we should pay more to go on our roads when we drive at peak hour is something that most people are a bit suspicious about," Mr Daley said.

"The evidence is overwhelming, if you are serious about actually trying to reduce congestion, that is the kind of thing that works.

"Australia's transport system is not that bad. There are plenty of roads, there are plenty of large roads, the issue is how much road space have we got relative to how many cars."

Dr Flannery said habitability was key.

"Our permission to allow that growth should be conditional on that infrastructure being embarked upon. Why always the other way around?"

"If you look at our capital cities, you can see the stress we are under.

"The infrastructure we are building isn't fit for purpose for that future. And I think we will struggle."