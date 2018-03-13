Queensland on cyclone watch as flood clean-up continues in state's north

Updated 13 March 2018, 9:55 AEDT

As floodwaters recede in north Queensland, the state's south-east is watching a tropical low in the Coral Sea, which is set to bring dangerous surf and strong winds to the Sunshine and Gold coasts.

The system will keep tracking south today, BOM says. (Credit: ABC licensed)

A tropical low in the Coral Sea is continuing to move towards Queensland's south-east, but the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) says it has not yet intensified into a cyclone.

The system is about 1,300 kilometres north-east of the Sunshine Coast and will keep tracking south today.

The system is not expected to cross the coast.

If the low does not intensify into a tropical cyclone, it is still expected to bring dangerous surf from south of Fraser Island.

Forecaster Rick Threlfall said the system would move close to the south-east Queensland coast on Wednesday, bringing strong winds and dangerous surf.

"It is going to come fairly close to the south-eastern corner of Queensland," he said.

"It'll still be around about 300 kilometres offshore during Thursday and Friday, but we will start to feel the effects of that during tomorrow, particularly later on in the day on the Sunshine Coast and then into the evening on the Gold Coast we'll see the surf really starting to pick up."

Mr Threlfall said a dangerous surf warning had been issued for Wednesday, with forecasts of abnormally high tides.

"We're looking at possibly 3 to 4 metre waves getting right onto the beach itself, and we'll also get fairly close to the highest tide of the year on the high tide tomorrow morning, but possibly even higher tides on Thursday morning," he said.

"It may cause a bit of erosion and could cause a few problems for the preparations for the Commonwealth Games and even for the big surf event that's coming up on the Gold Coast as well, so not the best timing for this system to come down towards the south-eastern corner of Queensland.

"It is going to be pretty messy Wednesday and Thursday, with strong, possibly gale-force, winds."

Flood clean-up continues in Ingham

Meanwhile, the clean-up for homes and properties in Ingham is well underway as the flooded Herbert River continues to recede in north Queensland.

But with floodwaters lingering in other areas including Halifax and Cordelia, the Hinchinbrook Shire Council said it would be weeks until things were back to normal.

Ninety per cent of properties in Ingham were affected by floodwaters, but the Hinchinbrook Shire Council said residents had moved quickly to clean up.

Mayor Ramon Jayo said essential infrastructure like water and sewerage had been spared, but there had been considerable damage to roads.

"As water leaves our road systems, we're in there clearing … them so we can get access happening," he said.

"Our main priority at the moment is to get everything clear and try and get everyone back to work and get life back to normal."

Cr Jayo said the community was looking forward to putting the flood behind them.

"We're a pretty resilient mob up here — this is not strange — they know what needs to be done and they just get in and do it," he said.

"There's no sooks around here — roll up your sleeves and just hop in and get the job done."

Meanwhile, Katter's Australian Party MP Nick Dametto said he made a mistake choosing to drive through floodwaters in Ingham over the weekend.

The State Member for Hinchinbrook has been fined $150 and has lost three demerit points after ignoring the road closures between Ingham and Townsville on Sunday.

He said he had an important meeting to attend.

Queensland's Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Katarina Carroll will join Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford on a tour of north Queensland's flood-affected regions.

Mr Crawford said they would inspect the damage in communities between Cairns and Townsville today, before flying west to Mount Isa and surrounding areas tomorrow.