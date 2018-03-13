Rules of the road you may not know that could cost you big

Updated 13 March 2018, 8:50 AEDT

Having your arm and leg out the window, having the dog on your lap — these are the lesser-known rules of the road to know before you cop a fine.

Driving with your dog on your lap? That could cost you $260. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Turns out, driving around with your arm or leg out the car can cost you an arm and a leg.

Queensland's peak motoring body RACQ is telling drivers to be wary of all the road rules, even the most obscure ones.

They said in the 12 months ending October 2017, hundreds of people were fined for "doing things they may not even know were illegal".

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said it was a timely reminder for motorists who "mistakenly believed police did not monitor minor breaches of the law".

"Obviously, there are many motorists copping fines for breaking rules they may not be aware of," Ms Ritchie said.

"These road rules may seem insignificant to some but they're in place to keep all road users safe.

"Ignorance of road rules isn't a valid excuse so we urge everyone to refresh their knowledge, whether they're a cyclist, a pedestrian, a driver or a passenger."

So what are the rules people are being fined over?

Don't drive with a dog on your lap

If you're driving in Queensland with your pet, there's no requirement for it to be restrained.

However, it is illegal if there's a dog sitting on your lap, or otherwise causing you to not be fully in control, while you're driving.

In the 12-month period, 170 drivers were fined over it.

And although it's not a legal requirement for your dog to be restrained, you may want to consider it.

"A popular safe option to keep your pet safe in transit is to attach your dog's harness or collar to your back seat using a seat belt attachment," the RSPCA website says.

"This keeps your dog in one place and ensures they won't move too far during a crash or sudden breaking."

The RSPCA can also issue fines under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act if an animal is injured because it was unrestrained.

Fine: $294

Don't drive with your arm or leg outside the vehicle

Not only do you want to avoid the "trucker's arm", but a fine as well.

New data revealed more than 400 Queensland motorists were fined for having an arm or leg outside of a vehicle.

If you're driving and one of your passengers has their arm out the window, that's a fine for both of you.

"As a driver, you are in control of your vehicle and that means you get to say what people can and can't do in your car," Queensland police say.

Fine: $126

Don't honk your horn to say goodbye

That friendly beep could cost you dearly.

In the 12-month period, 52 drivers were fined for improperly honking their horn.

"While it might seem friendly to beep your horn to say hello or goodbye, you legally can only use your horn to 'warn' others," Ms Ritchie said.

Fine: $76

Don't ride a bike without a bell

You wouldn't drive a car without a horn, would you?

No, you wouldn't, and the same goes for bikes. It's illegal to ride a bike without a bell, horn, or similar warning device.

In the 12-month period, 66 cyclists were stung with infringement notices over it.

On the subject of bikes, here's a few more things you shouldn't do with it — ride it without brakes, hold onto a moving vehicle, or carry more people than the bike's meant for.

Fine: $126

Don't touch your phone

We all know you're not meant to talk or text with your phone while driving, but even touching it is illegal.

RACQ says you can't turn the phone on or off, read or respond to a text message, or use apps.

"Even navigation apps are out of the question unless you mount the phone to a holder and keep your hands off," its website reads.

These rules apply to bike riders as well.

Fine: $378 and three demerit points

Don't drive close to cyclists

Since late 2016, it's law that motorists give a minimum of 1 metre when passing cyclists on the road when the speed limit is 60kph.

If the speed limit is above 60kph, then the minimum gap is 1.5 metres.

Fine: $378 and three demerit points